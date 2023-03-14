(Special to 1st and 10 Florida by Florida Athletics)



The Gators welcome the Colgate Raiders on Tuesday night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 8 Florida lacrosse team (4-2) meets up with the Colgate Raiders (1-4) on Tuesday evening before beginning American Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Opening draw is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium and fans that cannot be in attendance can watch the game on ESPN+. This is the third meeting between these two teams, with the series tied 1-1. The Gators are 1-0 in Gainesville, Fla. against the Raiders and in both matchups, Florida has scored at least 10 goals.

The Gators are coming off a Top-10 victory against then-No. 7 Loyola on Saturday, winning the game 14-11, while Colgate dropped its last contest to Binghamton 17-9 on March 8.

Promotions

* Be one of the first 150 fans in attendance to receive a Florida green ceramic travel mug in honor of St. Patrick's Day

Florida in the AAC

* Through six games in the 2023 season, the Gators are ranked in the Top-5 in the league in eight categories:

* Saves per game (1st | 10.67)

* Save percentage (2nd | .492)

* Shot percentage (2nd | .473)

* Goals per game (2nd | 14.33)

* Points per game (2nd | 20.33)

* Assists per game (3rd | 6.00)

* Draw controls per game (4th | 13.67)

* Caused turnovers per game (5th | 7.83)

* The following Gators are ranked in the Top-10 in the conference:

* Emma LoPinto

* Goals per game:4th | 2.83

* Points per game: 5th | 3.83

* Assists per game: 10th | 1.00

* Shots per game: 10th | 4.83

* Maggi Hall

* Goals per game: 9th | 2.33

* Ashley Gonzalez

* Assists per game: 3rd | 1.50

* Danielle Pavinelli

* Shots per game: 7th | 5.50

* Points per game: 8th | 3.17

* Assists per game: 10th | 1.00

* Emily Heller

* Groundballs per game: 9th | 1.83

* Draw controls per game: 10th | 3.00

* Sarah Reznick

* Save percentage: 2nd | .496

* Saves per game: 2nd | 9.83

* Goals against average: 5th | 11.10

100-Club

* The Gators have three athletes on the cusp of entering the 100-point club this season, with Ashley Gonzalez sitting just two points away from becoming Florida's 22nd 100-point scorer

* Paisley Eagan is at 86 career points, with 85 of them coming while she has donned the Orange & Blue (one point at Boston College prior to transferring)

* Emily Heller is currently at 73 career points to round out the Gators on a quest to hit the milestone

Scouting the Raiders

* Colgate comes in to Tuesday's game with a 1-4 record to start the 2023 campaign

* Kyra Lucey is leading the way offensively with 15 points (5g, 10a), followed by 14 points apiece from Caroline Panzirer (13g, 1a) and Kait Henning (9g, 5a)

* Cara O'Reilly has registered a team-high 20 draw controls, while Kendall Belanger has recorded 14. Sarah Harding and Molly Krestinski have each tallied nine draw control victories in the five games

* Defensively, the Raiders have totaled 23 caused turnovers. Elizabeth Joffrey and Margaret Noble lead the way with four CTs apiece, while Sarah Harding and Mia Hartung have each posted three caused turnovers in the first five games of the season

* Mia Hartung, Nelle Kniffin and Helena Morrison have each totaled a team-high 10 groundballs of their own

* In the cage, Helena Morrison has seen 285 minutes, coming up with 38 saves and a .358 save percentage

Quick Facts

* Gators head coach Amanda O'Leary is the 6th winningest active Division I coach with her .755 winning percentage in 28 seasons (369-120, .755). O'Leary has the 3rd most wins of active Division I coaches with 369 wins. O'Leary is 207-55 (.790) all-time at the University of Florida

* Florida owns an impressive 120-22 (.845) record in the confines of Donald R. Dizney Stadium

* When scoring at least 14 goals, the Gators are 170-2 in program history

* Florida boasts a 37-8 (.822) record all-time in night games

* Streaking: Sarah Reznick has recorded a save in 57-straight games, a new program record

* Streaking: Danielle Pavinelli has registered a point in 31-straight games and a goal in 29-straight games (fifth-longest streak) * Streaking: Emily Heller had recorded a draw control in 29-straight games, the third-longest streak in program history

No. 8 Florida vs. Colgate Broadcast Information Time & Date: Tuesday, March 14 | 6:30 p.m. Series Information - No. 8 Florida vs. Colgate Raiders | 2023 season: 1-4, 0-0 Patriot League

* This is the third meeting between the Gators and the Raiders

* Series tied 1-1

* Home: 1-0 | Away: 0-1 | Neutral: 0-0

* Last Meeting: March 15, 2011 | Gainesville, Fla. | 18-6