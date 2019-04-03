Just a couple of weeks after extending an offer to Port Huron (Mich.) product, Braiden McGregor, the Gators have officially dipped into the recruitment of another prospect residing in the Midwest.

DeaMonte Trayanum, a junior from Akron (Ohio) Hoban who is labeled as the nation's 36th-ranked athlete, recently netted an offer from Dan Mullen's program.

Even though Trayanum has demonstrated the ability to dominate on both sides of the ball, UF’s staff envisions him suiting up in their secondary.