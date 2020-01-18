News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 18:21:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Midwest native in the Rivals250 schedules first-ever visit to Gainesville

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

One of the nation's premier safety prospects in the class of 2021 tells GatorsTerritory he has secured a visit date with Dan Mullen's staff.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}