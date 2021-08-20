Mike White and the Gators sign 6-foot-9 JUCO forward

The University of Florida men's basketball program has reeled in another addition for the 2021-22 season and beyond, signing Tuongthach Gatkek of Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College.

Florida officially announced the signing on Friday afternoon, but Gatkek made his commitment public on Tuesday.

Gatkek, a 6-foot-9, 180-pound forward, averaged 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots as a freshman. He helped guide Trinity Valley to an impressive 23-3 record and earned All-Region Honors as well.

A native of Portland, Maine, Gatkek's season high of 23 points came in a victory over Tyler Junior College. He racked up 19 points in the Cardinals’ second-round NJCAA Tournament game as well.

While he grew up in the Northeast, Gatkek attended high school at Amarillo (Texas) Caprock; however, he did not receive much Division I interest while on the prep scene.

Pronunciation note: TOON-sike GAT-kek; Goes by Tuon.

