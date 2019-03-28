GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball had its fair share of ups and downs this past season.

The Gators were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament, however, at one point it did not even look like Mike White's men were even going to make it into the tournament.

The team had to fight its way back.

Although this season saw the team go through it's fair share of struggles, White said it was "rewarding at the end."

"Our culture wasn’t as good this year as it was in the previous two years, especially a couple years ago," explained the Gators head coach. "We had some unhappiness in the locker room and on the bench at times. But it’s typical. I’m sure the majority of the 16 teams that are still playing have a pretty good culture, but it’s pretty typical in college basketball to have guys on the bench that are frustrated. And again, it’s not about keeping guys happy. It’s about what gives you the best chance to win.”

The Gators relied heavily on their three freshmen: Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke and Keyontae Johnson this year.The first year group a big reason for the team's success.

“Both Andrew and Noah were prepared mentally especially from a toughness standpoint, we saw it pretty early," said White. "Both of those guys had really, really good years. And then, Keyontae Johnson, he had a pretty good first half of the year, and he had a big-time second half of the year. You could see the biggest difference in him, of course. Some of it was opportunity, some of it was development and some of it was buy in. I think he got tougher throughout the year. I think he got more accountable. He grew up."

Although the trio are expect to return next year, Florida is losing three other players to the transfer portal. Deaundrae Ballard, Keith Stone and, Mike Okauru have all decided to leave the program.

White says that Chase Johnson's decision to transfer back in the winter was unexpected, however, the last three transfers were not.

"Not surprised at all," said White. "You meet with your guys and you forecast the future and certain roles, you have back-and-forth conversations. Some guys become very excited about the coming year, some guys look for other opportunities. We wish all these guys the best of luck, whether they decided to continue to be Gators and play here or move on to look potentially for other opportunities to help with their futures. We’re behind all these guys.”

White, who now has three scholarships available after picking up a commitment on Thursday morning from 2019 center Jason Jitoboh, is seeing this as an opportunity to build his roster in different ways.

“Potentially transfers. High school guys. We’re really open to any guy out there that is a really good fit and would accept a role and you would hope would put winning over any individual aspirations," said White. "We hope that we can find some guys that want to be a part of Florida basketball ascending, and be a part of a big year — maybe two, maybe three, maybe four — and be a part of something special bigger than themselves. Character guys who want to be a part of our culture, and obviously good players. Good students. Guys like the ones who are leaving and are currently on this roster and representing this university the right way.”

Size is not the only thing White and his staff will be looking for. The Gators are looking for quality players; they are looking for leaders.

"Anybody that’s got leadership qualities, you become of more value to this program. I’d like to have 13 leaders if we can find them," said White.

White was in search of that 'Alpha dog' leader this year. Kevarrius Hayes put himself in that role this year, however, Hayes is gone.

" I do think in our postseason meetings, a couple guys really stepped up," said White. "Andrew and Noah Locke, they approached me with it before it even came out of my mouth about how eager and willing they are to step up for this program and for their teammates from a leadership standpoint, so that’s exciting."

With two leaders stepping up in his current roster, White will continue to try to add to his group in hopes of creating the right culture in the locker room.



