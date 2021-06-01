Mike White receives two year extension

OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

University of Florida head basketball coach Mike White received a two-year contract extension following the 2021-22 basketball season.

White's current deal gives him a total salary over six years of $19,123,000, with an average payout of $3,187,166 per year.

"Though he’s still relatively young by coaching standards, Mike has already established himself as a successful head coach. Because of his work ethic, intelligence, and competitiveness, his career has such a high ceiling, and it’s going to be fun watching what his Gator teams accomplish for years to come."

White's contract was set to run through April 2025 but will not last until April of 2027. White will earn a base salary of $450,000 with a $900,000 longevity bonus each year he is retained. White is additionally compensated through television, radio, PR deals, as well as the Univesity's agreements with Nike. White also has a personal expense account for travel ($60,000) and an annual $100,000 expense account.

If Florida were to terminate White's contract without cause the coach would be owed $1.75 million for every year left in the deal, with mitigation for other income White would earn if he were to get a coaching job elsewhere. If White were to leave Florida without cause he would owe the university $250,000 for each remaining year on the contract.

