GatorsTerritory - Mike White's program wins overtime nail-biter against the Hokies

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

There is no question why this tournament is called March Madness, as the University of Florida defeated Virginia Tech by the score of 75-70 in an overtime thriller for the first matchup of the day.

UF got off to a slow start but kept it close. Stars Colin Castleton and Tre Mann only accumulated a combined 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. On the other hand, t rest of the team managed to scrape up the other 16 points, shooting 52 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point land.

"We weren't losing the game," said Castleton. "That's just what it comes down to. You gotta have the mindset of, 'We're not losing this game.' We don't want to go back to Florida just yet. You just gotta keep pushing, keep fighting."

Virginia Tech, however, was on fire in the first half. They were led by Tyrece Radford and Hunter Cattoor, who could just not miss the bottom of the net. Cattoor hit three of his five attempts from behind the arc, ending his first half with nine points, while Radford finished with 8 points and two assists.

The second half was an absolute nail-biter though. It was a phenomenal showing of basketball from both sides, filled with Tyree Appleby taking a massive elbow to the head and exiting the game, Tre Mann catching fire, Colin Castleton completely taking over and demolishing the paint with his 19-point double-double, and even a deep three by Virginia Tech to send the game to overtime.

"I knew the past couple of games I wasn't really rebounding to my standard," said Castleton. "Coaches talk about it and I know what I've gotta bring every day and if I don't, then it doesn't look good on myself and the team. I realized that I had to do better on the rebounding part and that just comes with aggressiveness, playing at a high motor and just wanting it more than the other team."

To no surprise, Mann came back towards the end of overtime, and with 24 seconds left, hit a three-point dagger of his own, sealing the victory for the Gators.

The next time Florida hits the floor will be on Sunday against No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, which upset No. 2 seed Ohio State, 75-72.

GatorsTerritory will have continued coverage as this story develops.