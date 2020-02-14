GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Garrett Milchin's baseball career took a wrong turn on June 23, 2017.

The Gators were playing in the College World Series. It was the top of the sixth inning with UF behind 2-0. Milchin came on to replace starter Jackson Kowar.

He secured the first out before loading the bases and thats when he felt it.

“I pretty much knew,” Milchin told reporters about that moment. “I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good and there wasn’t a point in me trying to stick it out. Plus, if I remember correctly, we had guys on base. I figured somebody who can get the job done needs to come in and handle this for me in that situation."

Before facing his fourth batter, Milchin told Kevin O'Sullivan he could not continue. He has yet to return to the mound since that day.

Milchin underwent Tommy John surgery soon after to repair the torn ligament in his elbow.

It's a long recovery process.

“Obviously it’s not fun, it’s not easy. It’s been tough just pretty much living in the training room and with physical therapists and always being in touch with doctors," said Milchin. "It’s not fun. It’s not what you hope for when you come to a program like this. But you got to make the best with the hand you’re dealt.”

His recovery was not smooth. In 2018 Milchin ended up having the surgery again, sidelineing him for the 2019 season as well.

“You know it’s hard,” he said. “You’ll definitely have days where you get ‘man, I don’t know if I have it in me today’. I just try and expand my view as to what’s going on and look at it as more of a team goal. Just because I can’t be on the field and play right now, doesn’t mean I can’t help us win. I try to look at it as I really want to win, I always have, and I’ll just do what I can to help us win.”

Milchin knew he just needed to keep going.

“My parents said keep your eye on that degree because that paper is a life changer," he said.

“This whole experience made me realize hey ‘you never really know when you’re going to be done for the last time’,” he added. “I think it would be more devastating if it happened down the road and I didn’t have a degree and I had to come back and finish school. It feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders just knowing no matter what I’m in a good position.”

He did not sulk. He did not complain. He simply just battled.

That attitude and determination earned the respect of his teammates.

“Garrett’s a really good guy,” Jack Leftwich said. “He’s had a little bit of tough luck with the injuries, but the one thing that everybody appreciates about him is that he’s always in here working hard and he’s never complaining. I’ve never heard him complaining once about not being able to play or anything and he’s had it worse than most people have.

“It’s pretty cool to watch that and we kind of feed off of that. If we got something little going on, we know he’s got a lot more going on, not being able to pitch for a couple of years. That’s kind of inspirational for most of us.”

Although he has not played in several years, Milchin has become a mentor to the younger players on the team.

“He’s probably the best teammate we have on this team because he’s been hurt both years he’s been here, he’s battled through it with two Tommy Johns,” center fielder Jud Fabian said. “He’s really put in the work to try and get back to pitch this year. That will be an unbelievable story and I’ll be happy for him if he is able to pitch this year.”

“You can’t ask for a better kid. Just taking everything day-by-day,” pitcher Tommy Mace said. “Just being so happy every day. He’s always got a smile, always cracking jokes, always having fun, but still putting in his work in the training room. He works really hard and I’m excited for him to hopefully get back this season and throughout. It’s crazy I’ve been here for three years and I still haven’t seen Milch throw and I can’t wait to bring him in for our team.”

“What I’ve tried to do is just be a good teammate to everybody else and take the young guys under my wing,” said Milchin. “Just try and help them the best I can with the knowledge and experience I have from being here."

Milchin still hopes to make a comeback, however.

“[My arm is] getting better. I’m getting pretty close. I don’t have an exact timetable, but I’m getting a lot closer than I was," he said. “I’m still going through a throwing progression, getting back into it for the long haul, nothing too crazy.

"I’m getting real excited as the season gets closer. It should be fun especially if I get a little feel of being out there again.”

His recovery isn't over, but one things for sure, Milchin has not given up.

“It will mean a lot [to throw again],” he said. “I don’t know if I will be emotional about it. It’s been two and a half years. It’s been a long time. It will be really exciting for sure, but I’ll just take it as it comes.

“I just love playing. The last time I was able to play it was an unbelievable year. Just getting that taste, hoping to be able to get back in a situation like that just kind of keeps me going.”