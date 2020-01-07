FootballScoop.com once again reported the possibility on Tuesday, after MSU's top candidate, Joe Judge, is now reportedly close to finalizing a deal to become the Giants head coach, according to Adam Schefter.

Todd Grantham has seen his name linked to the Mississippi State's head coaching vacancy since Joe Moorehead's firing four days ago.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job.

So on Tuesday morning, Grantham's name once again picked up steam. The Florida defensive coordinator served as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator in 2017, during Dan Mullen's final season in Starkville.

Grantham then decided to follow to Mullen to Gainesville, Fla.

This is not the first time the Florida assistant has seen his name connected to other jobs. After last season's success, Grantham turned down a job with the Cincinnati Bengals, deciding to remain with the Gators instead of heading to the NFL.

"I have a really good job. My family likes it here," Grantham said on Dec. 17 when asked about his interest in heading to the NFL this offseason. "We’re working very hard to win the SEC, and I think we’re moving in the right direction. We just got to continue to do that. I think playing well in this bowl game and doing the things we need to be a good defense can help us moving into the offseason. That’s the focus."

He received a raise and extension after that decision to stay at UF. Grantham is set to make $1.8 million per year until 2022, however, the defensive coordinator would not have to pay Florida a buyout if he should leave the position for a Division I head coaching job or a NFL head coaching job or a defensive coordinator position.

Another factor that could play role is Grantham's son, Corbin Grantham, is graduating high school this year and has signed on to play baseball at Mississippi State. He is set to enroll at MSU this summer.

Last month Mullen did not seem like a head coach that expected to see a lot of turnover in his coaching room, however, he is not going to stop one of his assistants from pursuing good opportunities.

"For our guys, they get the opportunity to go be a head coach, one, I encourage them," Mullen said. "We do everything we can to help put them in that situation to become a head coach. And then I certainly hope if it’s an advancement for somebody on our staff that they take people with them and it would advance their careers."

