It was reported by several in attendance that the Florida staff kept warning the players that they have yet to figure it out.

It's very clear the Gators have not.

Mike White told reporters that very thing on Friday before heading to Missouri, "we have a ways to go in terms of maturity," said the Gators head coach.

He was right. Florida still cannot handle success.

Missouri came into the contest as one of the worst offensive teams in the Southeastern Conference, yet the Tigers beat the Gators 91-75 by shooting 61.5 percent from the field and going 12-for-19 from three-point range (63.2 percent). Mizzou came into the game averaging 66.7 points per game and shooting 42.6 percent from the floor. On Saturday, the Tigers equaled their highest point total of the season.

It was another sloppy start for the Florida offense, who started the game going 1-for-11, while Missouri could not miss a shot and led the Gators by double-digits for close to 30 minutes In the contest.

The Gators did manage to cut the lead within 10 and 11 points respectively, however, Missouri prevented the comeback by hitting a few well-timed threes to end any sort of momentum by White's team.

Mizzou's Mark Smith led the way for the home side with 22 points, while Javon Pickett added 14 points. Meanwhile, Kerry Blackshear netted 22 points to become Florida's leading scorer. Noah Locke and Scottie Lewis were the only two Gators to join him with double digits, scoring 12 and 11 respectively. Florida shot 38.5 percent from the floor and 43 percent from outside the arc.

The Gators left several points on the floor and White will have to wait another game to record his 100th win at Florida.

UF will now fall to 2-1 in the SEC, 10-5 overall, and will look to rebound on Tuesday when it returns home for two conference games

The Gators will host Ole Miss (9-6, 0-2) midweek before hosting a currently unbeaten Auburn (15-0, 3-0), who is ranked fifth in the country.

White and company will need to figure out how to turn this team around. Earlier this season Keyontae Johnson was candid with the media saying that some of the players believed the preseason hype.

The problem continues to persist three games into SEC play.

Florida's matchup against Ole Miss is set for Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The game that will be televised on ESPN2.