Monster Offensive Tackle Enjoys Visit to The Swamp
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Big Offensive Tackle Enjoys the SwampAt 6-foot-6, 320-pounds, Offensive Tackle Frankie Tinilau is hard to miss. The Miami (FL) La Salle standout visited The Swamp on Saturday and walked away impres...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news