Moon named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

University of Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. Moon was also a semifinalist in 2020.

The award is college football's premier scholar-athlete award that recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Moon earned his undergraduate degree in telecommunications with a 3.5 GPA last spring and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in sports management from the university. Moon was part of the SEC and Football Leadership Council for two years, which is composed of one football student-athlete from each institution. This group meets twice a year at the SEC office with the commissioner and additional staff to address issues, new legislation and other topics.

On the field, Moon is enjoying the most productive season of his career. Through four games the graduate senior has 23 tackles (11 solo). He has recorded two quarterback hurries, 1.5 TFL and a quarterback hurry.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. During the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Past winners from the University of Florida include Tim Tebow, Danny Wuerffel and Brad Culpepper.