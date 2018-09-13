GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It was a long time coming For Moral Stephens.

The tight end had not caught a single touchdown since coming to Florida. But this past Saturday, he finally reached the endzone.

“Honestly, soon as I seen the safety come down, I knew it was going to be a touchdown,” Stephens said. “Soon as I seen the safety come down, I know people saw a smirk on my face.”

The touchdown happened on a vintage Dan Mullen play. Feleipe Franks gave a run-fake and found Stephens leaking out of the formation up the right seam. The play-action forced the safety to come down and play the run, leaving Stephens all alone heading to the endzone. Franks found him, pulled the trigger and, at the time, gave the Gators the lead in the ball game.

“In high school I had a lot of touchdowns,” he said. “About every year, I had double digits. But I played a different position in high school, too. I played receiver, so I was getting the ball a lot more. Whereas I’m at tight end now, I do a lot more blocking.”

Since Mullen has taken over the program, the tight ends have been more of a focus in the passing game. This has allowed for increased competition at the position.

“We always tell the players, in order to be successful -- everybody want to makethe plays on Saturdays -- but you’ve got to make the play out here on the practice field to get it done first,” Billy Gonzalez said. “If you can’t make it out here consistently, it’s going to be extremely hard for us to put you on the field and ask for us in game time to get it done.”

“I just feel like now, since Coach Mullen has come in, I feel like the tight ends are more involved in the offense,” Stephens said. “Even in the run game – I’m not sure how to explain it – I’m pretty sure you all can tell the tight ends are more split out. Last year we were more like in-line. Now we like split out. We might come down. We’re doing a lot of stuff. I feel like that is bringing versatility to our offense.”

Following the loss to Kentucky, the level of passion and intensity from the team was questioned. During his post game press conference, Mullen questioned his team's toughness and challenged them to be more physical.

Mullen needed his team to come out on Monday with a higher energy levels, so they do not suffer disappointment against Colorado State this week.

“Really, to be honest, I feel like everyone came back, everybody has focused on just having that energy and stuff,” Stephens said. “I do feel like everybody still believe and buying in.”

CSU won’t be a push over by any means. They boast one of the best offenses in the country, ranking second in total offense. Points will be necessary to compete with the Rams who are coming off an upset win over Arkansas in Fayetteville.

“I do believe in this group that we got on offense,” Stephens said. “I think we’re very talented on the offensive side of the ball. And I do think that a lot of people believe in what Coach Mullen has got going on, so I think that could help us out, let us have a good game that we are supposed to have.”