Morven Joseph recaps official visit to Florida, narrows list to two schools
Two schools remain under consideration for four-star defender and Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson star, Morven Joseph.
Joseph, who de-committed from FSU while in the midst of officially visiting the Gators, tells GatorsTerritory he is longer officially visiting the Seminoles next weekend as well.
The 6-foot-3, 211-pound senior will choose between Florida, which he was also previously committed to, and the University of Tennessee.
