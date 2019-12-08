Two schools remain under consideration for four-star defender and Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson star, Morven Joseph.

Joseph, who de-committed from FSU while in the midst of officially visiting the Gators, tells GatorsTerritory he is longer officially visiting the Seminoles next weekend as well.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound senior will choose between Florida, which he was also previously committed to, and the University of Tennessee.

