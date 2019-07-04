News More News
"Mr. Two Bits" George Edmondson has died

Credit; UAA/University of Florida
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
Gator nation is saying goodbye to Georgia Edmondson, the legendary "Mr. Two Bits."

Florida writer Buddy Martin and then UF writer Scott Carter confirmed on Thursday that Edmondson passed away.

Edmondson leaves quite the legacy at the Swamp.

He encouraged those around Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to support the team with his famous "Two Bits" chant. A chant that is said to have started in 1949 when the Gators opened up their season against Edmondson's alma mater, The Citadel.

Edmondson has lead the cheer a few times in Gainesville, however, after his retirement Albert, Heisman winners Danny Wuerrfel and Steve Spurrier and WWE star Titus O'Neil, are some of the few that have led the cheer.

Although Gator nation says goodbye, Mr Two Bits legacy will live on.

"Two Bits! Four Bits! Six Bits! A Dollar! All for the Gators, stand up and holler!"


