GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Just a little over an hour before Dan Mullen stepped foot on the podium, the Gators received the news that talented safety Avantae Williams chose Miami over Florida.

"I thought this was a really good place for him to be for the type of kid he is," the Gators head coach said when asked about Williams on Wednesday. "I think he's a really good person and like him as a kid, and I always wish guys the best. I think we had one of the top defensive back signing classes already in the country, so really not that much [of a gut punch].

Not a GT member?

Sign up for HERE to become a monthly subscriber and get two months free by using code "NSD3for1" — OR — become an annual subscriber to receive a $49.50 gift code at the Rivals Fan Shop by clicking on this LINK and using code "Annual50."

"It would have been kind of a nice addition to that at the end, but I think if you look at who we brought in in this DB class, I think we have one of the top DB classes already in the country, so it's not that big a deal."

The Gators did in fact sign a lot of talented defensive backs on Early Signing Day. However, it also helped that Mullen had an ace up his sleeves.

You see an hour later, Mullen and company announced the addition of four-star defensive end Princely Unmanmielen - who sent in his national letter of intent in the morning but only announced in the afternoon.

Unmanmielen's addition only helped the Gators continue its mission to balance out their roster. In the last two classes, Mullen and company has done a good job adding depth to both the offensive and the defensive line.

"The depth is getting there," Mullen said. "We've got some really solid young guys. Now we've got to get that depth of not just bodies but guys ready to play. The great thing is having a bunch of those guys enroll early so that they get to go through spring and they get to train, they get to transform their body a little bit.

"At this time last year, everybody was looking at an Ethan White, right, and saying, okay, who's this major project, but by about game 7 or 8, he was ready to go. By coming in early, learning the system, getting to play, getting in shape, going through off-season conditioning. Having our guys enroll early on the offensive line gives them that jump and that advantage to do that which can give us the opportunity to add depth right away this season."

Lamar Goods is one guy that has already benefitted from his time on campus.

"I'm really excited to have him. I've seen him really progress since he's been on campus."

It is no secret, Mullen inherited an unbalanced roster.

However, it's not just the line of scrimmage that has seen some improvement and depth. Mullen is happy with how the roster is coming together - although admits it is still a work in progress.

"I think one of the things I tried to do was get the balance back within the roster, which is always going to be a little bit fluctuating with guys -- with the world of transfers today, with guys leaving early to the NFL and that," he explained. "We're meeting on to start with [the 21 class] today and making sure -- obviously not starting today, we've been on it for quite a while, but when your complete shift is 100 percent that, which to be honest, 90 percent of it has been that for a while, too, but in the '22 class, you want to get to the point now where you are kind of recruiting a team. You have that balance.

"You're recruiting a quarterback, a running back, a tight end, a couple three wide receivers, four O-linemen, four D-linemen, an outside backer, two inside backers, five DBs. You kind of recruit that roster and that balance all the way through the program, and I think we're getting closer to doing that, kind of recruiting a team each year."