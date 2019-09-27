GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida is just over a week away from welcoming a top ten team in Auburn.

"We talked to the team this week," Dan Mullen said. "Obviously there will be a lot more hype on next week's game. National hype. It'll be the CBS game of the week. But for us to even have an opportunity to win that game we have got to improve this week."

However, it's another group of Tigers that UF needs to focus on this weekend, the Towson Tigers.

This is Florida's second FCS opponent of the season, and the Gators head coach has warned his players about looking too far ahead-especially with his side's SEC schedule picking up.

"If we're worried about other things, we're worried about the wrong thing and we're not going to be able to accomplish the goals we have as a team," said Mullen about being focused on the right things heading into this weekend.

"Definitely one game at a time," quarterback Kyle Trask reiterated Mullen's message. "Really comes back to consistency and maximizing every rep. We want to be an elite team. In order to do that, we have to maximize every rep and be the most consistent team possible.”

According to Mullen, Towson is a 'solid' weekend opponent.

"They're a very good football team when you look at them," explained Mullen. "Playing in one of the best conferences in their division, the Colonial Athletic Association. I mean got a lot of great football teams and a lot of depth. Really similar, probably, to the SEC, with the depth their conference has, of great football teams. They're a Top 10 nationally ranked team.

"When you look at them, very, very sound football team," added Mullen. "Solid football team, back to front. They’ve got a couple of guys that have transferred in, but really they’re kind of a home-grown built team. They develop players, have a veteran group that’s out there on the field with some older players."

"They are a great team that are really sound on defense," said Trask. "We got some plays that we think should work in our advantage. But overall they are a great team and we have to come out swinging in full force."

Towson's offense is led by NFL quarterback Joe Flacco's younger brother, Tom Flacco.

“They can put up numbers now. They are an explosive offense," said Mullen. "They do a good job. They mix up personnel. They give you different looks. They have yet to play a game this year when they didn't put up big numbers. It is a group that understands their system, understands their offense and executes it very well. They distribute the ball around. They are a very good football team.”

Flacco has put up those big numbers by targeting wide receivers like Shane Leatherbury.

Leatherbury leads the team with 19 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns, averaging just under 16 yards per reception.

However, Florida's biggest focus this week is not on Flacco and Leatherbury, they are focused on cleaning up the mistakes through the first few games.

"I think we got better in a lot of ways," said co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach John Hevesy about the offensive line. "I think there was a lot of improvement across the board. We were just watching fundamentals and assignments and just understanding the game and the speed of the game. A lot of little things go into understanding football and understanding o-line play. I think that was a big step, but we got to keep making steps as we go. We’re not there yet."

“I think we’ve done a good job of working together to get better every week," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. "Not just on the playing field, in the games we have, but also the way we prepare, kind of understanding our roles and how we may have to play because guys are playing in more than one spot. Overall, I’ve been pleased with our progress and what we’ve done. We’ve got to continue to work and improve. Really, it’s about us getting better every week to play to our standard.”

"It doesn’t matter who we play," added Hevesy. "Everything’s about execution of us. Of what we of the execution of the offense. Of every play we have to do. The outcome’s the outcome. Obviously, you want to always come out on top. But to me, I’m looking more for execution, not the team we’re playing. If it’s this week, next week, the week after. To me, we have to execute and do out job fundamentally and technically."





