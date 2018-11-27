There isn't a whole lot Derick Hunter hasn't seen in regards to his connection with Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

The four-star defensive lineman has made the trek up to Gainesville over a handful of times just this year, including for an official visit a few weeks back, and then welcomed the staff into his home for a visit on Tuesday evening as well.

Not only did multiple staff members attend, but Dan Mullen himself journeyed down for some face time as well, joining defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.