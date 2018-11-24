TALLAHASSEE, FL. – It can be difficult as a young athlete trying to succeed as the starting quarterback at a high-profile program like Florida. Being thrust into the role before you are ready only makes it tougher.

Feleipe Franks has had quite the up and down career already at the Swamp but the support of his teammates and his head coach have made all the difference.

“He played a great game, and we’re gonna stand with our guy no matter what,” linebacker David Reese said. “That’s our quarterback, so whatever the fans say, the media, we don’t too much buy into that.

“You know, winning and losing is a team performance, so you can’t point fingers at anybody. But he did play a good game today.”

Franks finished Saturday’s win at FSU 16-26 (62%) for 254 yards and three touchdowns. It was his most complete game of the season.

The signal caller has come a long way in a year.

“I think he did a great job,” head coach Dan Mullen said of his quarterbacks performance. “They gave us some different looks. He got down in the red zone, some different coverage’s and mixed some things up right there.

“I even thought he did a good job, there were a couple times, we didn’t have anybody open and he didn’t force it. He tried to scramble and create or extend the play before he threw it away. But, you know, he did a good job, he didn’t make mistakes and executed well.

“I know it’s tough to play quarterback at the University of Florida. And everybody’s got pretty high standards. But first year in this system, as a sophomore, he’s put up some pretty good numbers this year.”

Most Florida fans understand the leap Franks has made in his first year under Mullen. He has battled criticism and doubt at every obstacle. Even now, negative comments pour in on the redshirt sophomore quarterback and it can be very tough to deal with.

What has helped the most has been the unwavering confidence from his head coach. Franks is Mullen’s guy through thick and thin.

“We talk about it all the time, I said the opinion that matters is the one that’s in the room,” Mullen said. “You know, your meeting room. Now, when you’re 20 years old that’s hard to understand and grasp sometimes. I don’t leave the office a whole lot so I don’t understand it. I don’t know the opinion that’s always out there. But when you’re a young guy, you’re out there looking at that stuff.

“I told him after the game, you don’t have to look over your shoulder," added Mullen. "We’re gonna believe in you, we’re gonna give you confidence and if you go out there and throw picks, we’re not going to pull you.

“What you need to do, you’re only going to take a seat if you start whining or get like droopy faced or not confident, or not coming off the sideline trying to learn and get better. And I think once he understood that, as the season went, he did really well.”

Franks may not be the perfect quarterback, and he may not meet the standard of some, but his competiveness and willingness to learn from his coaches and his drive to always improve is good enough for Mullen and his teammates.

“He's been a great,” wide receiver Josh Hammond said. “Just going through last years trials and tribulations we had last year definitely prepared him for the opportunities that he was going to see this year.

“Mullen put him in all the right situations for him to be successful. He definitely took to it and took on the coaching and took it one day at a time. Like I said, he's a leader and he's a guy that wants to win."