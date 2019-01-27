Mullen announces hiring of David Turner as the new Gators DL coach
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It's official. Dan Mullen completes his staff with the addition of David Turner.
The Gators head coach made the official announcement on Sunday.
"David is a great addition to our coaching staff and the Gators football family,” Mullen said. “We spent some time together at Mississippi State and he has produced numerous first round picks in the NFL over this 30-plus years of coaching. Having spent 16 years in the SEC, he understands that this is a line of scrimmage league and our defensive line will continue to play fast, physical and aggressive under his leadership.”
As Gators Territory reported on Friday, Turner's candidacy was gaining traction the last few days and had seemed to be the favorite. A report quickly surfaced that the Turner's hiring is close to being done.
On Sunday, Turner also said his goodbye to his former players at UTSA.
"Just a heartfelt thank you to all RoadRunners! Leaving is hard," Turner wrote in a tweet. "I was blessed to have the opportunity to coach a great group of guys, who will be the leaders in 2019! That group did everything I asked them to and I’m grateful to them for that!"
The newest Florida assistant is a coaching veteran. He has helped developed several NFL players including 2017 No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett, Fletcher Cox, Josh Boyd, Jovan Haye, Kyle Love, Pernell McPhee and Preston Smith.
Turner brings in more than three decades of experience, including almost two decades coaching in the SEC. Prior to his arrival at UTSA, Turner coached the defensive tackles and was the defensive run game coordinator during the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Texas A&M.
Turner also spent time at Mississippi State, two separate times, once from 2007-2009 and another from 2013-2015. During his years with Mullen, the Bulldogs amassed 180 tackles for loss, including 68 sacks. In 2015, MSU set a school record of 98 tackles for a loss. In addition to Texas A&M and Mississippi State, Turner has also spent three seasons at Kentucky and a year in Alabama and three years at Vanderbilt.
His resume also includes stints in the Big Ten and the ACC coaching at Minnesota and Virginia respectively.
David Turner's Coaching Experience
• 2018-present: UTSA, assistant coach/defensive line
• 2016-17: Texas A&M, defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles
• 2013-15: Mississippi State, assistant coach/defensive line
• 2010-12: Kentucky, assistant coach/defensive line
• 2007-09: Mississippi State, assistant coach/defensive line
• 2006: Alabama, assistant coach/defensive ends
• 2002-05: Vanderbilt, assistant coach/defensive line
• 2001: Minnesota, assistant coach/defensive ends
• 1997-2000: Virginia, assistant coach/defensive tackles/linebackers
• 1995-96: North Carolina State, assistant coach/defensive ends/linebackers
• 1993-94: Kentucky, assistant coach/defensive ends
• 1991-92: James Madison, assistant coach
• 1990: Indiana (Pennsylvania), assistant coach/defensive line
• 1988-89: North Carolina State, graduate assistant/defense
• 1986-87: Davidson, assistant coach/running backs/tight ends
NFL PLAYERS (ROUND DRAFTED)
DE Myles Garrett (1st) – Texas A&M ’17 – Cleveland Browns
DE Daeshon Hall (1st) – Texas A&M ’17 – Carolina Panthers
DT Chris Jones (2nd) – Mississippi State ’16 – Kansas City Chiefss
DE Preston Smith (2nd) – Mississippi State ’15 – Washington Redskins
DT Josh Boyd (5th) – Mississippi State ’13 – Green Bay Packers
DT Fletcher Cox (1st) – Mississippi State ’12 – Philadelphia Eagles
DE Pernell McPhee (5th) – Mississippi State ’11 – Baltimore Ravens
DE Javon Hoye (6th) – Vanderbilt ’05 – Carolina Panthers
DE Greg White (7th) – Minnesota ’02 – Houston Texans
DT Monsanto (7th) – Virginia ’02 – Denver Broncos
DE Patrick Kerney (1st) – Virginia ’99 – Atlanta Falcons
DT Antonio Dingle (7th) – Virginia ’99 – Pittsburgh Steelers