GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It's official. Dan Mullen completes his staff with the addition of David Turner.

The Gators head coach made the official announcement on Sunday.

"David is a great addition to our coaching staff and the Gators football family,” Mullen said. “We spent some time together at Mississippi State and he has produced numerous first round picks in the NFL over this 30-plus years of coaching. Having spent 16 years in the SEC, he understands that this is a line of scrimmage league and our defensive line will continue to play fast, physical and aggressive under his leadership.”

As Gators Territory reported on Friday, Turner's candidacy was gaining traction the last few days and had seemed to be the favorite. A report quickly surfaced that the Turner's hiring is close to being done.

On Sunday, Turner also said his goodbye to his former players at UTSA.

"Just a heartfelt thank you to all RoadRunners! Leaving is hard," Turner wrote in a tweet. "I was blessed to have the opportunity to coach a great group of guys, who will be the leaders in 2019! That group did everything I asked them to and I’m grateful to them for that!"

The newest Florida assistant is a coaching veteran. He has helped developed several NFL players including 2017 No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett, Fletcher Cox, Josh Boyd, Jovan Haye, Kyle Love, Pernell McPhee and Preston Smith.

Turner brings in more than three decades of experience, including almost two decades coaching in the SEC. Prior to his arrival at UTSA, Turner coached the defensive tackles and was the defensive run game coordinator during the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Texas A&M.

Turner also spent time at Mississippi State, two separate times, once from 2007-2009 and another from 2013-2015. During his years with Mullen, the Bulldogs amassed 180 tackles for loss, including 68 sacks. In 2015, MSU set a school record of 98 tackles for a loss. In addition to Texas A&M and Mississippi State, Turner has also spent three seasons at Kentucky and a year in Alabama and three years at Vanderbilt.

His resume also includes stints in the Big Ten and the ACC coaching at Minnesota and Virginia respectively.