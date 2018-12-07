GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida is enjoying the benefits of the postseason.

The Gators are set to play in a New Year's Six Bowl against Michigan on Dec. 29, which means UF is still training; Florida is still working.

"We have six developmental practices in," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen about preparation for the Peach Bowl.

Those additional practices are huge when you are trying to develop young athletes that are set to compete for playing time next season like: wide receiver Jacob Copeland and quarterback Emory Jones.

However, there is another benefit to having a bowl game, recruiting.

According to Mullen, the bowl game shows young prospects a program that is on the right trajectory, but it also does much more than that.

"Our guys continuing to be able to work out, actually being able to host in recruiting I think is a huge deal," said Mullen.

What the Gators head coach is referring to is a NCAA rule that does not allow players to be involved in team activities for seven days after the season ends for their respective teams - which includes hosting official visits.

Which means, teams who are not playing in a bowl game would not have been able to have team members host recruits last weekend.

Thats a pretty big deal.

With the early signing period coming in just over ten days, these December official visits are very important.

Florida's in-state rival, Florida State, was not able to have team hosts last weekend because they did not qualify for a bowl.

"It's a tough deal," said Mullen. "It's a big benefit for every part of the program [to play in a bowl]."

The early signing period accelerates the process for coaches and players alike so you want every advantage you can get.

"It is busy for us," said Mullen. "If you look back to traditional signing day, I get to make one visit to a prospect and then they have their one official visit. So we try to spread them out. So if a guy was visiting in December, I would see them in January. If they visit in January, I would visit them in December. With the early signing period, we have both going on at the same time."

Plus with a bowl game on the table, Mullen still needs to rely on his staff members in Gainesville, like Nick Savage, to prepare his side for the game in a few weeks.

"It makes our schedule a little bit crazier," he said. "One of the big things we try to do is separate who is an early signee and who is a late signee and set up our recruiting calendar and schedule on when they are going to sign and when they are going to make decisions."

Mullen and his staff are using their time wisely. The Gators not only picked up two new pledges, possible another one is coming, after last weekend's visit, but they are set to host 14 visitors this weekend.

RELATED STORY: Which Florida targets will be visiting this weekend?

According to Mullen, he is a fan of the new system.

"I like early signing," he said. "There are guys that have made their decisions. There are guys that know where they want to go to school and can sign early and end it. It's a long process for these guys.

"At times I sometimes catch myself because you're almost hypocritical. We are stressing academics and telling them this what you need to go get eligible.. and I'm saying that after I've pulled them out of class to speak with me."

You can say everybody wins - recruits can focus on academics while coaches can focus their time in January on a select few recruits.