Mullen cites mental errors as deciding factor against Mizzou

For a brief moment, it looked like UF’s defense had rallied for a crucial third down stop late in the game, as a scrambling Connor Bazelak fired his pass at his receiver’s feet.

However, Gator nation’s cheers quickly turned to another round of dejected murmurs as penalty flags danced through the dark Missouri sky.

Trey Dean, the man in coverage, never turned his head towards the ball and in an act of desperation, dragged the intended receiver to the ground. The UF defensive back was flagged for pass interference and Missouri would continue their threatening drive inside the UF 25.

Dean’s infraction stands out as it set up Missouri for a near game-winning field goal and denied Florida a late-game drive for the win, but he was far from the only Gator to commit a costly penalty on Saturday.

Kaiir Elam ripped a reception away from a Missouri receiver only to be called back for holding earlier in the route, Mohammed Diabate lined up in the neutral zone on an all important 4th and 1 attempt late in the first half and Michael Tarquin was penalized for a false start on 3rd and goal.

In all, the Gators committed nine penalties for 80 yards, a telling figure regarding the mental mistakes that Mullen outlined after the game.

“Just way too many mental mistakes,” Mullen said. “Opportunities to make plays we didn’t make in critical moments of the game. I think that’s our seventh straight loss in one-possession games.”

UF has fallen short in each of its four one-possession ball games this year, and penalties have been a constant stumbling block in these photo finishes. Against Alabama, Kentucky, and Missouri, where the Gators lost by a combined ten points, UF has racked up at least 65 penalty yards in each of these contests.

Mullen stated that these miscues have come down to a personal failing from him and his coaching staff following Saturday’s defeat.

“That’s on us coaches,” Mullen said. “Got to create the mental toughness for the guys to make sure we have the right guys in the right position to make a play when the game’s on the line, you know? We haven’t been able to do that.”

Florida's performance against Missouri was another example of UF’s wild and unpredictable form this season. The Gators defense excelled against a decent Missouri this weekend after weeks of dreadful performances, allowing just one touchdown in regulation and largely limiting Mizzou’s star running back Tyler Badie. But the once-heralded UF rushing attack found virtually no success, finishing under the century mark and averaging under 2.5 yards per carry against one of the worst rushing defenses in FBS football.

Mental toughness was Mullen’s go-to in explaining the inconsistency and seemingly random form of the Gators this season.

“We’ve got to be mentally tougher,” Mullen said about his team's inconsistency. “That’s the coaches. We have to make sure that we are mentally tougher in that way with our preparation.”