GAINSVILLE, Fla.- So far one of the biggest concerns out of fall camp has been the offensive line. The Gators are halfway into camp and just had their first scrimmage on Monday, but there are major concerns with depth at the position.

Following the Gators first practice since the scrimmage head coach Dan Mullen stressed the importance of that depth along the offensive front.

“We are coming along,” Mullen said Wednesday of the group. “That’s a position to me that I really, really need the twos to come along much faster.”

In practices that have been open to the media, we have seen the second and third units consistently struggle to maintain blocks and understand their assignments.

Offensive line coach John Hevesy has been on his backups all camp to pick up their play, but we have yet to see them do so consistently.

“It's the depth there that I'm worried about, the acceleration of the next group of the next group of guys being ready to get on the field and not skipping the beat,” Mullen said. “That’s where I wish we were a little bit further along.”

So far in practice the Gators big guys up front have been up and down. Guys like Martez Ivey and Jawaan Taylor are solid at their tackle spots, and the first team has looked good at times against the starting defense.

“I'm not upset where our one o-line is and their stage of development - obviously we have ways to go,” Mullen said. “They are not by any means the dominant unit in the country but they are coming along and improving.”

However, according to reports, nobody along the line looked very good in Mondays scrimmage

According to Mullen, he understand that they are throwing a lot at the team but he wants his line to process and develop quicker. In particular, one spot along the line still has a major question mark around it.

“On the line, center is the most wide-open competition,” Mullen said. “But we also play a bunch of guys there because that’s hard.”

The Gators current rotation at center is between a trio of redshirt juniors in T.J. McCoy, Nick Buchanan and Nick Villano.

The three have their strengths and weaknesses, but one needs to step up and take control of the vital position.

“If you don't have a center, it makes life really hard because you can't even snap the ball. It kind of starts there so we try to get a bunch of guys reps, but I think that’s a pretty wide-open competition at that spot.”

Last season the Gators offensive line was advertised as the strength of the team - that did not pan out as planned, and the group struggled in every aspect, especially late in games.

The depth behind the starters is a major point of emphasis for the line. Mullen has said he would like to be able to have eight or nine guys in the rotation.

Unfortunately, he has yet to see that and needs the second and third groups to develop quickly in order to be ready to go come the start of the season.