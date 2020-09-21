OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

This offseason, Florida coach Dan Mullen gave Brian Johnson — his former quarterback at Utah — the same promotion he received coming to UF as an assistant 15 years ago.

Quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

“He knows the ability to advance in this profession,” Johnson said of Mullen. “Being a quarterbacks coach is a pipeline to that and it’s something that’s his specialty.”

For Mullen, 2005 was his first time full receiving play-calling duties from Urban Meyer after serving as his QBs coach at Utah (2003-04) and Bowling Green (2001-02). Becoming the Gators OC — and winning four championships — propelled him to his first head coaching job at Mississippi State.

Mullen hired Johnson there in 2014 after four seasons at his alma mater, including the last two as a first-time offensive coordinator. Johnson left that role to serve as Dak Prescott’s position coach for three years, which landed him another OC gig at Houston near his hometown of Baytown, Texas.

“He’s done a good job helping me throughout the course of my career and helping me develop as a coach each and every day,” Johnson said of Mullen.

After coaching D’Eriq King in 2017, Johnson once again walked away from play-calling duties to be Mullen’s QB coach in the SEC. The opportunity to reunite with Mullen and his staff, as well as advance his career at a program like UF, presented him “a really unique situation.”

“Obviously I’ve known coach a really long time,” Johnson said of Mullen, who recruited him in 2003. “Worked together a really long time — as with everybody on the offensive staff with John [Hevesy] and Billy [Gonzales] and [Greg] Knox.”

Johnson has added two more successful signal callers to résumé the past two years, resurrecting Feleipe Franks’ career and launching Kyle Trask’s. Johnson, 33, is the same age Mullen was during his first season as Florida’s OC.