GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After nearly a decade Dan Mullen will run out of the tunnel to the Swamp on game day.

The Florida head coach is set to officially kick off his tenure in Gainesville by welcoming Charleston Southern.

Although Gator Nation may be unfamiliar with the Buccaneers, Mullen and his staff know CSU well - the coaches opened the 2017 season playing Charleston Southern while they were still at Mississippi State.

"Interesting deal getting to play Charleston Southern. Second year in a row opening up with them for me, as a staff," said Mullen. "It's a different, it's a unique deal."

The Bucs traveled to Starkville last year and ended up on the wrong side of a 49-0 contest.

"Obviously their players will have a little familiarity, really not with our personnel, but within our scheme coming into the game. They've got some talented players out there that have had some success," added Mullen.

According to offensive lineman Fred Johnson, this familiarity has allowed the line to prepare in more detail.

Gators assistant John Hevesy "knows exactly what they’re doing in and out having coached against them already," explained Johnson. "He already told us what each guy is going to do and how they’re going to play a certain technique. He’s just coaching us on what he knows and how we should attack it."

"You've got an All-American on the defensive line that's really quick, an explosive player, can cause a lot of disruption," said Mullen about the defense Florida will face. "Might not have the size of teams we play but they certainly are very quick and fast on defense."

CSU boasts two talented men in the front seven: Johnny Robinson and Solomon Brown.

Robinson will be one to watch in the middle of the Bucs defense. No. 18 has lined up as a starter since his freshman campaign for Charleston Southern. In his junior year, he finished among the Big South leaders in tackles per game - he finishes third in the league with 6.5 sacks, fourth for tackles for a loss (12).

Meanwhile, Brown led the Big South's defensive linemen with 5.8 tackles per game and was among the conference leaders with 8 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He also amassed an interception, three pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Offensively the Gators are preparing to face an offense the team rarely sees: the triple option.

"Something we don't really see that much so it's a lot of we've got to get in the film room, we've got to really watch and know what we've got coming since they kind of do like a three-way option thing," linebacker Kylan Johnson said. "We've just got to know where to be at."

"The option-style offense that they run with the shotgun is a little bit unique," added Mullen. "Lot of returning starters and veteran players, so I know they have high aspirations for this season. Should be a fun and exciting challenge."

The Buccaneers do feature a skilled group of running backs which include its two starters that average 4.5 yards per game. Their 'Gold Rush Offense' has produced an offense that has surpassed 2,000 yards rushing in each of the last six seasons.

With starting linebacker David Reese questionable, more will be asked from the younger linebackers on Saturday, as they face a bevy of threats on the ground.

"I think any time you're facing a team like that, you've obviously got to be ready for the runner in the middle as far as the fullback or the halfback, as they do it," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham told reporters this week. "Quarterback on the edge is a good runner, then they're going to get another back or a receiver or somebody on the perimeter for the pitch. Then the next thing is any time you have teams that run those kind of plays or play-actions, there's going to be shots down the field in the vertical passing game, so then your eye control becomes really important.

"So it's just a matter of us playing to our identity and doing the things we need to do to be successful."

Their rushing success is also due to its offensive line.

"It’s a lot of formations. They do a lot of stuff on the offensive line," defensive end Antonneous Calyton. "They’re not like an ordinary team. They do a lot of stuff, Wildcat stuff, and it’s going to be a big mental game for us. Knowing our assignments, the guy goes out the backfield you got him, all this, it’s just a lot of stuff we’re trying to prepare for. It’s not like a regular game like Tennessee or Kentucky, it’s a formation we’ve never seen before."

Mullen has stressed the mental part of the game plenty of times since his arrival to Gainesville. When facing the triple option, the defense needs to be well aware of their assignments and focus will be key to success.

"It's really important because you're facing a triple-option team that is going to test you at all levels, meaning there's a dive element, there's a quarterback on the edge element and there's a pitch element," Grantham said.

"That's the great equalizer for teams, that they can test you at all three levels on each play and if you don't take care of your responsibility you can get gashed. That's something that we've continued to address throughout the week."

In the air the Gators will need to watch out for Kameron Brown. The receiver is among the Big South and the NCAA FCS' receiving leaders in each of the last two seasons. He enters the season after picking up 1,092 yards in the air last year. The 6-foot-3 athlete recorded four 100 plus yard receiving efforts last season.

Although opening up the season against Charleston Southern might not create the same buzz as starting the season against Michigan, the Gators do not need any extra motivation prior to kickoff.

“We’ll still get geeked for this game,” wide receiver Josh Hammond said. “Just to go out in the Swamp and play on Saturday is something we’ve been waiting for a long time. We haven’t had a game since November, so just a chance to go out and compete on Saturday is really exciting. It’s easy to get up for.

“We’re just looking to get things rolling and get the offense going, try and get the defense going, try and get off to a good start and start the season off on a good note.”