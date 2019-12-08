Florida football will be without CJ Henderson when the Gators suit for the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The Gators junior announced his decision to sit out the bowl game, when he made his NFL Draft intentions known earlier this week.

According to Gators head coach Dan Mullen, he has not met with anyone else who is planning to miss the game against No. 24 Virginia at the end of the month.

"The majority of guys I've met with, I haven't met with anyone else, I think, even pondering it," Mullen said. "We'll see, you never know how things shake out. But everyone else was at practice Saturday and I think everyone else plans on playing in the game."

After Florida's win against Florida State in the season finale, defensive end Jon Greenard told reporters, as of that day, he was planning to play in the bowl game.

The Gators will not only await Greenard's final decision, but also decisions from defensive end Jabari Zuniga and several other juniors that are still pondering whether or not they are entering the NFL Draft - juniors like defensive linemen, TJ Slaton and Kyree Campbell, defensive backs Marco Wilson, Shawn Davis and Brad Stewart, and wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes.

"The most important thing is that guys are all in or all out on their decision and they have no regrets in what they do,"stated Mullen. "Hopefully, the guys really want to finish the season the right way and enjoy playing in a big-time game.”

The coaches are currently on the road recruiting this week.The Gators are set to start practicing for the bowl game on Friday, and will practice straight to Dec. 20.

"Practice through there and then I think the coaches, we’ll give them an opportunity to go see their families for a couple of days."