LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Feleipe Franks is likely out for the remainder of the season after Dan Mullen said the quarterback has a likely break with a dislocation of his ankle.

On Saturday night, the Gators head coach went with redshirt junior Kyle Trask.

Trask went 9-of-13 passing for 126 yards and a four-yard rushing touchdown, helping the team rally to beat Kentucky. Although Trask played this weekend, Mullen is not closing the door on Emory Jones.

"Honestly we are going to play both guys moving forward," Mullen said.

According to Mullen, he had initially planned to play both signal callers against the Wildcats but Trask was on a roll.

"Kyle was kind of hot," Mullen said. "So we kind of stuck with it. I had a couple of stuff to get Emory in but we just kind of stuck with Kyle since he was rolling."

"I knew my preparation process, I’m always making sure I’m ready if my number’s called," Trask said. "When Feleipe went down, it’s very unfortunate. And you never want that to be the way that you see the field, but it’s football. Things happen. It’s next man up. I was prepared for it, and I Just did what I had to do for the team."

"Kyle is always prepared," said wide receiver Josh Hammond. "You even saw last year with the Missouri game he was able to come in and give a spark. We're confident with him. We work with him in practice every day, he works with us. We knew he was going to be able to come in and make plays. We just had to keep rolling because they weren't really stopping us offensively we were just hurting ourselves. we just had to make those plays and score when we needed to."

"I have always said from day one, we were going to have three starting quarterbacks because you never know how things are going to shape up," said Mullen. "I think we do. I think our guys prepare to have three starters."

And thats exactly how Trask has always prepared.

Each of the quarterbacks have received reps with the first team, so if there is an injury like Saturday night, the receivers, the offensive line, the tight ends, everyone, has worked with the man under center. Nothing is unfamiliar.

"Coach does a good job of rotating quarterbacks when situations come up," said wide receiver Freddie Swain. "You know different days are set for different things, so different situations, so we just come out and attack for every day, so I mean we just carry it over to the game, so he did a pretty good job.

"He always has a good mindset, so it showed."

Although Mullen will not outright name Trask the starter, the head coach was not shy of praising the signal caller.

In this day and age, it's expected to see a backup quarterback try to transfer to another program but not Trask. The Texas native is already a graduate of the University of Florida and could have found a new home as a grad transfer.

But he decided to stay.

"He said ‘I’m here. I’m ready to learn and I’m ready to go to grad school. I love being a Gator. You know I’m going to work my tail off and compete,’" Mullen recounted his conversation with Trask. " I haven’t heard a peep from any of our quarterbacks. All I hear from him [Trask] is lets get ready for when my number is called."

Trask's number was called on Saturday.

During his post game television interview, Mullen was visibly emotional when he spoke about Trask's decision to remain at Florida. He continued to praise the athlete in the post game presser.

"I can’t tell you how hard it is to do what Kyle did," said Mullen. "If you’re back up wide receiver, you can play 30 plays in a game, if you’re on the d-line you are going to rotate and play, if you’re a back up running backs we are going to roll those guys through. If you’re Kyle’s position, you have to be ready for everything they are going to do and then not to play. Then I have to do that next week and thats hard to do.

"It’s a tribute to him of his mental toughness and preparedness to be ready for that opportunity."



