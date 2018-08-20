GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It is almost that time. You can smell it. The season is right around the corner, and Mullen and company is itching for it to begin.

"We've got 12 days till we kick it off,” Mullen said Monday. “I know I'm fired up. I know all our coaches are. I think you get in the scrimmage last night and get in the Swamp, you get to go play and get excited.

“The next time we come in there it'll be 90,000 people packed in the Swamp going crazy and the excitement and energy you feel from that. It always gets you fired up and gets you excited.”

Fall camp has been a grind for the team. Mullen has stressed the desire for competition and high energy workouts without compromising the mental side of the game. However, after weeks of the ‘dog days’ the Gators are ready for a change.

“They’ve been hitting each other for a while and going against each other for a while.. Let’s see somebody else," said Mullen. "I want to go against somebody else, I wanna get in the stadium and pack The Swamp and go compete to win the game out there.”

Mullen and fans alike are excited for the season to begin. However, with the installation of a new system both on offense and defense, time is not the Gators friend.

“We're always in a race against time right now,” Mullen said. “Like I've said, you look at the NCAA, they've cut down the number of practices you can have and everything is new for our players, it's a first-time deal.

“I think our guys still have a great attitude," he added. "They're understanding what we're trying to do and learn on the fly and get everything in and trying to get ready for a game.”

The team practiced Monday following the scrimmage, but took it a bit easier and ran in just helmets and shorts. After Monday the Gators only have three practices until game week.

And after a long fall camp it is vital the Gators make sure to stay sharp.

“The next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday are going to be big days for us mentally to keep our focus in that preparation -- on the development side of our preparation -- and not as much game preparation for week one, that we’re developing ourselves, making sure we’re very comfortable in what we’re doing within the program as compared to when we’re going to compete against somebody else,” Mullen said.

“They’re ready to get to game week.”