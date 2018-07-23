ATLANTA - This is a big week for Dan Mullen and his staff. After a long dead period, the Gators are set to host their annual Friday Night Lights, the same weekend both Miami and Florida State are hosting their individual recruiting camps. Who makes it to campus will allow many to gauge where things stand with recruiting.

Mullen and his staff have received some criticism recently due to their attempts at recruiting the west coast heavily. Florida pursued: five-star defensive back Chris Steele, four-star tight end Ethan Rae and four-star wide receiver Mycah Pittman quite heavily the last few months- Steele and Rae chose USC and Pittman is trending towards Oregon. Although the California strategy did not seem to pay off for the Gators, Mullen argues that Florida's reputation stretches further away than the Sunshine State.

"I think one of the things you see is the Florida brand is a national brand," said Mullen. "The tradition that the program has attracts players to the University of Florida. And we're in a great location."

The Gators brand might be well known across the country, however, it is no secret that some of the nation's best talents is in Florida. Mullen understands that in order to find success you need to recruit those closer to home.

"The state of Florida has a tremendous amount of football talent locally," stated Mullen. "If you put a dot in Gainesville, Florida, and you drive a five-hour radius around there, there's going to be a lot of great football players that can come, stay close to home, get the premier education in the South and have the opportunity for their families to see them play and travel to see them play in person. And I think there's a lot to that, and that's one of the things that makes Florida one of the premier places in America."

Florida does have a few in-state playmakers committed to the Gators presently including: four-star lineman Wardrick Wilson, three-star lineman Ethan White, three-star receivers Dionte Marks and Ja'Markins Weston, three-star DB Trent Whittemore, and three-star linebacker Jesiah Pierre.

The Gators are also set to welcome some of their top in-state targets on Friday for 'Friday Night Lights,' including four-star defensive end Lloyd Summerall and four-star cornerback Kaiir Elam [FULL EXPECTED VISITOR LIST HERE].

Having top 100 talent in your own backyard is something Mullen and his staff did not have at Mississippi State, however, the head coach hopes to use it to his advantage as he hopes to turn the program around.

"It's just different. I mean it was just different. You're looking at a state that doesn't have a huge population. You're looking at a university when I got there that didn't have a lot of name recognition as a brand. There were two SEC schools in really the smallest state in the footprint of the league, so there were those challenges that were there. At Florida we have more of a name brand nationally," explained Mullen.

"We have a premier academic university. You have a much bigger football tradition to build off of. But there's a lot of things we have to build. I mean we have to get caught up in facility wise and some other things that Mississippi State might have certain better facilities in certain ways, in certain aspects of the program than we do. My job is to make sure we're at the top in everything that we do."