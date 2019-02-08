GAINESVILLE, Fla. –Football is always changing.

Offenses are more multiple and are based mainly on mismatches, while defenses have to make adjustments to those.

Dan Mullen recognizes where the game is headed and wants to make sure he’s out in front. That means going after versatile athletes.

“One of the things we look for, we even talked about where we're doing a lot, we're watching all the film doing a lot on 2020 class and one of the things we look for is where do you add position flexibility,” Mullen said Wednesday.

“The reason being is that one you don't want to be locked in that you can only play one player, you don't know where our needs are for the team.”

When you have guys that can play different positions it allows a coach to see what a player does best, and how he fits into the program in order to generate the most production out of him.

If the team has a need somewhere else, a versatile athlete can make the transition to that position seamlessly.

“We're not always perfect in recruiting, where especially you look at guys that are great athletes and we say, okay, I project this guy to play this position,” Mullen said.

“And he comes and he's not very good at the one you thought he would be, but he's really good at something that you didn't, maybe you didn't think he would be at. So position flexibility is huge.”

The other big aspect around versatile athletes is the mismatches they can create. Mullen does a great job in his offense of putting his guys in the best positions and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham can do the same on defense.

“It allows you to create matchup problems,” Mullen said of versatile athletes. “You look at a guy like even on our team, Kyle Pitts, what position does he play? He's kind of a tight end that plays wide receiver. That's a tough matchup on people.

“I still to this day don't know if people can define what position Percy Harvin ever played here. You know? Was he a receiver, was he a running back, was he, you know, because, right?

“It's, because it's a mismatch problem. Kadarius Toney. Boy, there's a lot of different little things we can do with him that creates matchup issues for people.”

This recruiting class the Gators brought in guys defensively that provide that flexibility Mullen craves. Lloyd Summerall can stand up at linebacker or put his hand on the ground, and rush the passer. The same goes for transfer defensive end/outside linebacker Jon Greenard, and that’s not all.

“As a coach I love guys that have position flexibility because we can put you on the field and you can create matchup problems for other teams,” Mullen said.

“And I think when you do those things, that's a huge advantage for you and so when you look at a guy like a Diwun Black like a Tyron Hopper that have DB's that played corner and safety, that have DB athleticism and physicalness and size to play linebacker, those are tough matchups for offenses.

“It allows you a lot of time so that if you look on the defensive side of things and say, hey, okay, what position is Kyle Pitts going to play? Doesn't matter because I have a guy that can match up to him in either spot.

“I have a guy that can match the size to him. So you want to move him into the core, good, we're going to make this guy play linebacker. You're going to move him out of the core, good, this guy can play DB and we don't have to sub with you and get caught in a mismatch advantage the other way. So I think that's why it's huge for us.”

As Mullen and staff turn all their attention to the 2020 and even 2021 class, they will be looking for the guys that give them that versatility, and it comes from any number of positions.

The Gators snagged a lot of guys off the edge this cycle so finding some interior defensive linemen seems to be the bigger focus next year and yes, he wants them to be versatile.

“That's going to be a focus for us is, is guys that, especially position flexibility,” Mullen said. “Not just the big guys inside, but the guys that can play end or tackle, a little bit bigger bodies, is going to be a huge part of this upcoming recruiting class for us in 2020.

“That, receivers is going to be a big aspect for us, with four senior wide receivers on the roster this year.”