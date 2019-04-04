GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks is a different player than the one that stepped onto the field last spring.

We can see it.

Franks would tell you that.

And Franks did tell reporters that last Thursday after the Gators' first spring scrimmage.

"I feel like I've gotten better with accuracy, giving the receivers a chance to make a play on the ball, not overthrowing and throwing the ball out of bounds, always just giving them a 50/50 chance," Franks told reporter after the scrimmage.. "Because we've got a really good receiving corps, we're gonna win those type of balls 80% of the time so giving them chances and that's kinda my main focus; whether it be a perfect over the throw shoulder or that kind of throw, just give them a chance.

"And Coach [Dan] Mullen, Coach [Brian] Johnson, they've harped on it all spring, just giving guys chances because we have really good receivers that can go up there and make plays for us so kinda, that's what I've been working on."

And Dan Mullen would agree.

"He’s gotten lot better," said the Gators head coach on Thursday. "I think he’s done a good job of working off his frustration. If he makes a bad throw he doesn’t make three bad throws. If he makes a bad throw, say all right, that was a bad throw it’s not real hard to see that was a terrible throw. Don’t worry about that one, worry about the next one. I think he probably used to get frustrated with it.”

Franks has been working on his accuracy all through the offseason. According to Mullen, he rather work with a signal caller that needs a little help with ball placement than a quarterback that lacks arm strength.

"I think guys get a lot more accurate when they get to college," explained Mullen. "If they're well coached, they're learning a lot of little technical things that are going to make them more accurate. I don't know if I can have you have more arm strength. You're going to obviously build part of that up. But I would say that might be a little bit you are who you are

"But accuracy, I think is something that has a lot to do with coaches quarterbacks in college. Now, there are a lot of different ways you can look at accuracy," added Mullen. "To me, a lot of people maybe look at accuracy through completion percentage, which has absolutely nothing to do with it at all. Accuracy, to me, is ball placement and I think there's a lot to do with developing and coaching that goes on with ball placement.

“Ball placement beats every coverage. There’s always a part of the body that’s open.. Six inches is all the difference in the world. It seems pretty crazy if you’re throwing the ball 30-40 yards but the difference between 30-yards here and 30-yards here is a major, major difference in where you place that ball and the accuracy you throw it.”

In Mullen's eyes Franks has not only become more comfortable in the offense in the last 15 months, he has also improved on his ball placement.

“I think he does a good job of balance," said Mullen about Franks. "I think understanding the offense helps so you can get to your decisions quicker and you’re on time. When you do that, if I know where I’m going with the ball it’s a lot easier to figure where I want to place it then I’m just trying where to go with it. I think he’s done a much better job than that.

"I think he’s tightened up his delivery since we’ve gotten here, which is hard for a taller guy. One of the things everyone thinks the bigger and taller you are the better it is as a quarterback. I don’t know that that’s the case because you have just longer physics. Your arms are longer and it takes a longer time to get the ball there. By tightening it up you have less moving parts the less chance of mistake.”

You want to know how happy Mullen is with the redshirt junior's scrimmage performance?

"I think our quarterback and receivers made some pretty good plays [in the scrimmage]."

Notice the singular in 'quarterback.'



