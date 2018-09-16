GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida changed the script on Saturday.

One year ago, if you were to tell anyone in Florida's first quarter: the starting Gator quarterback did not complete one single pass, the offense only amassed 27 yards, and the Gators only took three points after forcing a fumble in the red-zone, they would have assumed UF would be on the wrong end on the scoreline.

"We went three-and-out a couple of times and last year we would have been, 'oh man, whats going on,' everybody doubting," Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson said.

That would be an accurate assessment of where the program was.

However on Saturday, we had a good gauge of where the program is presently.

The Gators did not fold after the offense stuttered early. They continued to work and found other ways to win.

"That didn't deter us from what we had to do and what our goal was," said Johnson. "When that happened, we just kept our head down and kept pushing forward and figure out everything we needed to do."

Feleipe Franks ultimately finished the game going 8-of-9 for 119 yards passing after that unsuccessful first quarter. The Gators were also able to run the ball well, rushing for 222 yards, and ultimately Florida took the opportunities the team was given no matter what phase of the game those opportunities presented itself (hello special teams).

This is a mental step forward for the Florida program and a big focus of Dan Mullen's staff.

"I talked to our team about this and I want to make sure they understand, man I hate losing and I love winning," said the Gators head coach. "I think sometimes we’re looking at the guys' eyes, and they’re coming in this program, and they fear losing and they’re relieved by winning - you can’t be successful that way."

According to Johnson, that mentality is exactly what made this team fail in previous seasons.

"Last year we felt relief when we won. We felt scared when were up and winning," said Johnson. "This year it is a whole different mentality. When we're up, we are still grinding, and we're still trying to put points on the board and it's just the mindset that we have as an offense, if we mess up we just push forward."

The Gators did have mistakes and slip ups during their win against Colorado State. There were still some questionable decisions on offense, some drops, some missed assignments and some missed tackles and blown coverage on the defense.

With everything change takes time especially when you are dealing with changing how a player and team mentally approaches a game.

"Habits all together are just hard to break," said Johnson. "It will be hard to change it because it's just a habit and it's just about how you go about everything. It's going to take time."

The good news? The Gators showed they can change and they did it against the Rams on Saturday. The opponent was not SEC caliber, but it did allow the team to build on what they have.

"I think there’s guys on the team that could become really good leaders. They’re still learning how the program’s expected to be," explained Mullen.

"The effort has to continue to increase from one week to the next," added Mullen. "Continue to take steps in the right direction, and we can do it with a smile on our face this week."