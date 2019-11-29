GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen has a good shot at reeling in back to back ten-win seasons in his first two years at Florida, and this year he’s one game away from accomplishing that without a run game.

“Coach Mullen does a good job of scheming up plays to help us be successful,” said wide receiver Josh Hammond. “He puts us all in great position to you know, make plays when the ball comes our way and I think we’ve been able to make those plays which is why we’ve been able to win ball games without being able to, you know, necessarily run the ball.”

Though some say it’s nearly impossible to have a winning season in the SEC without a run game, Mullen has found a way to do just that. Instead of lamenting the lack of ground game, he has taken advantage of his stacked receiving corps and win games by putting the ball in the air.

“I think one of Coach Mullen's things is to play our strengths and I think passing the ball's been a positive one of our strengths this season,” said quarterback Kyle Trask. “I think him, and his staff have done a great job of using that to our advantage and using the athletes that we have and really focusing on the passing game and how that can help us."

But he hasn’t forgotten about his running backs.

Senior running back Lamical Perine elected to stay at Florida for his senior season instead of declaring for the draft, and he’s proven this season he can do more than just run the ball.

“He’s done really well. He’s a team player, he’s all about team,” said offensive lineman Brett Heggie. “When he shows up he really shows up, makes big plays in big games. He’s going to be something special in the future for whichever team picks him in the draft.”

He has significantly less yards on the ground this season, from 826 in 2018 to 520 this year, but he’s more than doubled his number of catches and gone for 179 yards receiving.

“Perine doesn’t get mad about not getting so many amount of carries or anything of that nature,” said Hammond. “He won’t mind going out wide and catching the ball. There’s none of that going on. I think a lot of guys are just excited to go out there and make plays and I think Coach Mullen does a good job of putting people in the right position to make those plays.”

Nine Gators have more than 100 yards receiving on the season, and four of those guys have more than 400 yards. Mullen has done a great job of spreading the ball around and using those guys in different ways to diversify the passing game and come out with a winning season.

And Mullen said the lack of run game hasn’t been a challenge for this team at all.

“It’s very easy,” he said. “Call other plays. You guys have heard me, there are so many plays and so little time, you know? We have a whole list of every play that’s been in all the game plans this year and if I just called plays that we had in game plans but hadn’t run this year we could probably get through two to three games with just those plays. It’s pretty easy.”

“When you look at us I think we have unbelievable balance,” he added. “We throw it equally to all the different receivers.”

He’s proven that a lack of rushing yards doesn’t mean a lack of wins. He’s turned this team around in two years with the help of players like Perine who can adapt and find a way to make this style of offense work. In the future, there are plans to get the run game going again, but for now Mullen is relying on his receiver room to get the job done.

“They're the playmakers, they're getting us the yards, they're getting us the points, ultimately balances win the game,” said co-offensive coordinator John Hevesy. “If it's we rush for two yards, throw for 400? Great. If we rush for 400, throw for two, the bottom line is the only stat to me that counts is the win-loss column. And to me what we've got to do to win games is to throw the ball.”

As that young offensive line continues to progress, the rushing game could add so much more to this offense and make the Gators even more powerful.

“You know, the run game is streaky because there’s five, six seven guys every time,” said Heggie. You’ve got to be able to work together. The big thing is communicating and timing and knowing where you’re going and when you have to get off a block. It gets tricky sometimes. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”



