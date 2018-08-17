GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen has a problem. Florida's backfield is crowded with some of the most talented playmakers on the Gators squad, and now Mullen will have to decide how he will divide up the reps.

"I don’t even want to say a three-headed monster, because we have so many backs,” inside linebacker Vosean Joseph said. “It’s crazy. You go in the store and just pick out whoever you want, play whoever you want."

“It's like pick your poison with the backs,” linebacker David Reese said about the crowded backfield.

Yes, it's a good problem to have.

The running back room is a welcome positive for Mullen and his staff as they work in a new offensive scheme this season. The head coach has yet to name a starter at quarterback, however, a talented backfield will allow his side not to be very reliant on just the signal caller to move the chains.

“It’s going to be big for them because it take a lot of weight off their shoulders,” running back Jordan Scarlett said.

"It’s good to know that you have four or five guys back there that you can hand the ball off to and they can all be very productive," added Lamical Perine.

“Defenses will have to stack the box, and then you got receivers in one-on-one coverage," said Scarlett. "As long as we get that opportunity, I know our quarterbacks will take advantage.”

Mullen has made it known that he wants to make Florida into a power running team. According to Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, with the talent at running back that is certainly possible.

"We can be a great rushing team because we've got six running backs that are ready to go right now," said Taylor. "They've all been producing every day and getting better."

“Very deep and talented," said Perine about the running back room. "Everybody got they different styles. We’ve got like five or six guys that can go in the game right now and compete.”

Scarlett is the expected starter of the unit. In 2016 the redshirt junior rushed for 899 yards and was expected to be the feature back last season. However, he was forced to sit out last season after being suspended for his role in the credit card fraud allegations that rocked the program.

Scarlett decided to return this year and is ready to step foot under the lights.

"I can’t wait," said Scarlett. "I dream about it sometimes and think about it a lot. Just the atmosphere here, 90,000 screaming at you, you know just being ready to get a couple touchdowns in The Swamp. I miss that feeling.”

Scarlett's reps are not guaranteed, however. Waiting on the wings is a very talented room that includes returners, Lamical Perine, Malik Davis and Adarius Lemons.

"Everybody has their running way, their own way, like me and Pierce are more hard-nosed, downhill type of guys," explained Scarlett. "Perine is a slash back; he can do it all. Malik Davis is a shifty guy; he can make guys miss. So is Iverson Clement. Adarius is just a wild card, man. He can make you do anything, he’s gonna get it done.”

Lemons has grown a lot since his arrival at Florida. The Clearwater native understands that in such a crowded room, you have to make sure each rep counts.

“All the running backs get a fair amount of reps,” Lemons said. “It’s what you do with those reps and how sound you are with those reps.”

Many have pointed to Lemons' confidence increasing, Scarlett's bench pressing 465 pounds, Davis' return to health quickly or Perine's pass catching ability in the backfield. However, quietly coming to his own, Dameon Pierce has made his name known.

It is quite frankly hard to overlook a 5-foot-10, 216-pounder squat 600 pounds.

"When I saw it I was looking straight up and I thought he just had like 315 on the bar," recounted senior lineman Fred Johnson. "I looked left and said ‘Oh my God’"

“Oh yea easily squatting 600 pounds like no problem at all," said Perine. "Like repping it. Freak of nature; 5’8”, bowling ball.”

“Definitely, I’m not squatting with him," added Johnson. "He put 595 on the bar and then hit it and came up like it was nothing. H’s just a strong little man.”

Pierce has garnered accolades in the weight room, however, he has also established a reputation on the practice field as a runner.

"He is a tough man," said Perine. "Bowling ball really; Dameon Pierce about 5’8”, 225, running hard as he can man. He is just a freshman so sometimes I just looking at him like ‘dang man that guy just a freshman. He got like 2-3 more years under his belt.’

"He is a very talented dude. He taking in everything fast.”

No one has ever questioned these men's ability to run with the ball, however, under Mullen the running backs also provide a level of protection.

“In order to be a running back you got to protect the ball and you got to protect the quarterback,” Lemons said.

This is where Greg Knox comes in. The running backs coach has stressed the mental aspect to the game continuously to his unit.

“It’s just like reviewing, anything you review a lot of times eventually you’ll get the hang of it and it’ll be automatic," said Scarlett. "That’s what he wants it to be, natural to us so he wants our blitz pick-up to be natural and our steps to be natural and everything, he doesn’t want us thinking while we’re playing so he’s doing a good job.”

The group understands its role. Now it's up to Mullen and company to see how each running back is used in the offense.

"The goal at the end of the day is to try to win games and that’s what we want to do," said Perine. "Whatever you do, when you’re in there, you do it as hard as you can.”