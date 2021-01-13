Mullen, Hevesy making a strong push for 6-foot-8 offensive tackle
Regardless of how many offensive linemen you sign in the previous class, you can never have too much depth in the trenches and that is the mindset UF is carrying over to the 2022 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news