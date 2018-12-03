The Peach Bowl is the reward Dan Mullen's Florida earned after a hard fought season.

"It’s an unbelievable honor; they’ve worked hard for the opportunity to play in a New Year’s Six bowl and play in such a prestigious bowl as the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen. "I think the bowl system is amazing, that it does reward young men for having a great season. We’re out there working and accomplishing, and the bowl game is an unbelievable reward for them.

"For them to come play in such a prestigious bowl, to come to the city of Atlanta and experience something they’ve never experienced before is something special and a great honor for us at the University of Florida to accept and come play a great game.”

The No. 10 Gators will face a familiar foe later this month, when they face off against Jim Harbaugh's seventh ranked Michigan.

"They’re always an intense, physical football team," Mullen said about the Wolverines. "You know, I’ve got to see them play, and they are not afraid to think outside the box. Their defense, obviously, can defend the run.

"Offensively, obviously, they are based around power run but they are very, very creative in what they do and give you a lot of different looks out there on the field.”

According to Mullen, he has yet to dive deep into studying film on the Big Ten program. However, in addition to film, Mullen does have an additional resource that he may tap into to help him prepare: Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

“I’m sure I’ll touch base with him just to get a thought or two," Mullen said about speaking to his mentor and former Florida head coach.

Meyer has had the Wolverines' number since becoming the Buckeyes' head coach. Meyer has never loss to Michigan (7-0) and has won four straight times against Harbaugh specifically.

“They obviously had a great plan of attacking them and put a lot of points on the board,” Mullen said. “So, that’s a game we’ll look at closely and see how they were able to do it.”

The Wolverines open up as a 7.5 point favorite but the betting line has seen dropped to six points.

“Obviously, Michigan is going to be a huge challenge,” Mullen said. “They’re very, very aggressive. You see they can come at you from every level of the defense and have great players that can make great plays at each level of the defense.

“We’re going to have to get a great plan together and our guys are going to have to execute at a high level to put points on the board.”

A win against Michigan would cap quite a turnaround season for the program in Dan Mullen's first season in charge.

“I would say this, I would be happy with the season, I guess,” said Mullen. “My expectations of the program are really, really high. So obviously it’d be a nice cap and I would say it was a successful season in a lot of ways, even though we did not win a championship.

“And that’s our goal is to compete for and win the SEC East and then SEC championships, conference championships, and then, compete for the national championship.”

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Set to Play

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson announced last week his intention to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. On Sunday, Harbaugh told reporters that Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary will not play in the bowl game, however, that is not the case when it comes to Florida's nickelback.

"He said he is going to play in the game," said Mullen. "I think he is excited to play in the game and finish out his career, you know, playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl and help try, you know, get a ten win season and finish on a top ten team in his last season with the Gators."

The defensive back is not the only Gator considering the decision to enter the draft and he is not the only player playing in the bowl game despite enter the NFL draft.

"With all the meetings I have had I think everyone plans on playing in the game," explained the Gators head coach. "I think some of the guys were having meetings and exploring options in their futures and what it might hold with some research.

"I’m a big believer in the NFL draft. If you you’re a first rounder you should leave and go to the NFL and if you’re not you probably should stay and compete and develop and continue to develop and try to become a first round guy.”

UCF Noise

If you're on social media, you have seen the UCF noise. However, the Gators head coach when asked about his disappointment in not having a Sunshine State showdown simply just shrugged it off.

The most important thing to Florida is playing in a bowl game.

"I'm just thrilled to be in a New Year's Six bowl. Whoever our opponent is, our focus is going to be to come out there and play with relentless effort," he said. "The opportunity to, if you're going to go to a New Year's Six bowl, you're playing a high-caliber team, no matter who that is or what conference they come from. That's the great challenge and that's what's so fun about it as a competitor. I didn't really mind, as long as we're playing a New Year's Six bowl, I don't mind who it's going to be, we're going to come out there and try to play as hard as we can."

"I don't care who it is. They could roll out Notre Dame, Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama, we're going to show up ready to go play. Whoever came, Texas, whoever else is in New Year's Six bowls this year, we're willing to play all of them," added Mullen. "I probably wouldn't have wanted to play Georgia or LSU, because we've already played them this year. Anybody else, I would have been excited to play."















