Florida coach Dan Mullen walked the talk Friday, joining several of his football players at a protest by Gainesville for Social Justice.

The group of protesters included UF men's and women's basketball players, with Scottie Lewis leading the march down University Avenue. Gators offensive linemen Richard Gouragie and Jean Delance tweeted videos from the protest, which was organized after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Mullen's team discussed Blake following practice Thursday and he also addressed it during his media session.

“We had a great discussion about it after practice, great discussion about everything, and I think we'll still have more," Mullen said. "We've had some in the past, we had some today. We need to have more. We’ve got to find even better ways to do it.

"We're going to continue to try and bring guys together closer as a team. And also, find good ways for us to use our platform to educate people. It's one thing to have a platform, it's one thing to make a statement, but how do you make change? And what's the best way to do that and make meaningful changes? And that's one of the things that everybody's working on."

That continued to happen Friday, with players speaking out on their social media platforms prior to the protest.