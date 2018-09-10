GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida head coach Dan Mullen has a problem. The injuries continue to mount in the secondary.

On Monday Mullen confirmed what we knew on Saturday night, Marco Wilson will not be returning this season. The Florida cornerback tore his ACL on the second defensive play of the game against Kentucky.

"You feel terrible for Marco, a guy that's worked really hard. Star player in our secondary," Mullen said during his Monday press conference. "You ask me coming into the season, 'Hey, who are your best players, what's the strength of the defense?' I would have said our two corners. To lose one of the absolute best players on your roster is obviously a big, big loss for us. Combine that with our lack of depth in the secondary is going to make it a little bit challenging for us moving forward."

On Saturday, freshman cornerback Trey Dean was the next man up.

"Lengthy, aggressive, and very fast; he fits right in," said nickel Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. "He came in early, so he has been around the guys for almost a year, and he knew what to expect when he got in. He made plays and he held his own out there. Whatever happens he is getting prepared for this week and is ready to play the whole game."

However, the big question now is, who is after Dean? Mullen is dealing with a secondary that is short on numbers at safety and at corner. Prior to Wilson's injury, the Gators were already without Quincy Lenton, who is out for the season after having surgery on his Achilles.

Although Mullen and his staff do have the ability to move a few defensive backs between corner and safety, he is now prepared to look throw his roster to see if any of his playmakers on offense can move to defense to help with numbers.

"We're going to give a couple guys some opportunities," he said. "We'll just see. I don't want to get into too much of that right now because I don't want to make a big deal of something we might or might not do, but we're going to see who can maybe play some DB for us too to help out if we have to move some guys from the offensive side of the ball, have to move some guys around."

This is not the first time Mullen has done this. During fall camp, he moved freshman running back Iverson Clement to safety to help the group go through reps at practice. Clement is one name that could very well factor at defensive back. The New Jersey native played the position in high school and was recruited as a running back but also due to his athletic ability.

"He’s just a great team guy who is going to take some reps so we can get through all the reps we need in practice," Mullen said during fall camp about Clement. "I think it’s really unselfish in his part to go over there and help the team out and fill in. We just don’t have enough bodies right now.”

Medical Report

Mullen says they expect linebacker David Reese and defensive back CJ McWilliams to suit up this weekend to face Colorado State.

"With our trainers, they were on the edge [last week]; we were hoping CJ would be able to play on Saturday. He wasn't, so hopefully he gets back this week," explained Reese. "David is making progress, so the anticipation is both of those guys will suit up this week."

Although the Gators will be without defensive back Shawn Davis for the contest this upcoming weekend.

Florida should also add defensive lineman Cece Jefferson to the roster for Saturday. However, Mullen had a caution when he provided that update, saying, "it's only Monday. We'll see. We we've got pretty high standards in this program for guys."

Gator Chomps

Adarius Lemons is out of the program. The running tweeted out on Saturday night his decision to transfer away from the program, and on Monday Mullen confirmed the news.

"He's not going to be a part of the program anymore," said Mullen. "We'll wish him the best. We'll sign his release for wherever he wants to go, and support him however he does. He's going to stay in school and finish up the semester academically and try to get himself eligible to transfer."