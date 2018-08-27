GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks will start for Florida on Sept. 1. Gators head coach Dan Mullen and Florida released the depth chart on Monday prior to Mullen's presser.

Franks won the job over Kyle Trask. The Texas native has yet to take a snap in college, however, did have reps with the ones during both spring and fall.

Although Mullen named Franks as his QB one, do not expect Trask and Emory Jones to sit on the bench this season. As with all positions, Mullen expects competition from every position throughout the season.

Franks does have some playing experience in his favor. The redshirt sophomore finished the 2017 season throwing for 1,438 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 54.59 percent of his throws.

Stay with Gators Territory as we follow this developing story.