GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham have both worked extensively in the Southeastern conference, but their paths only converged a few years ago when Mullen received an unexpected phone call.

“It was really weird,” Mullen said of how he was drawn to Grantham. "I had an opportunity; I was going to look to hire a defensive coordinator. We have the same agent, and they called and said, 'Todd would really be interested in talking to you.'"

However, Mullen did not think it was for his open defensive coordinator spot.

“I said, 'listen, if you need me to call to get Todd a raise at the job he's at or something like that...’ you know one of those types of deals. He said, ‘no.’

“And I thought, statistically, looking, he's a really, really good defensive coordinator, top-notch guy, without knowing much about him,” Mullen explained.

“But I knew he was a really good defensive coordinator. When you look at his career and what he has been able to do. So I said, 'OK.' I got a call and it said, 'No, he is really interested and would really be interested in that opportunity to be with you.'”

Both Mullen and Grantham can be “fiery guys” and Mullen was a bit concerned with how their personalities would match at first. After sitting down with him, Mullen realized Grantham is a perfect fit.

“It was a lot about our personalities mixing,” Mullen said. “It was a pretty good deal in that, a lot of times, when you hire somebody, you still don't always know.

“Then once we started working together, I realized, 'wow, I got a guy who is a big-time coach with taking care of the defense, schematically, motivation, technically, every aspect, and is a great fit within our staff of how we do things.

“His personality really fits to what our program is and the mentality I have with the program. I thought it was a really good mix that way of us working together.”

This was not Mullen and Grantham’s first meeting though. Well, at least not technically. The two faced each other twice as opponents when Grantham was the defensive coordinator at Georgia and Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State.

They split the two games and Mullen was able to see first hand what Grantham’s defenses were all about.

“Just overall I love the consistency and performance of every defense that he’s coached,” Mullen said “That was really important to me.”

Grantham has now been able to see first hand what Mullen is about as well. Not only from facing him, but after two years of coaching alongside him and working together Grantham has noticed Mullen has a bit of a different coaching side that he meshes well with.

“He really has a defensive mentality, both in recruiting and in the way he calls the game and the way he runs the game,” Grantham said.

“Being in that work environment and being able to mesh like that is really fun because it challenges us with the things that he does schematically. He also allows us to do our thing to try to improve our defense with the things that we need to do, and it's just really a working relationship.”

Grantham and Mullen have the responsibility to get both sides of the ball ready for the upcoming season.

Mullen may have been hesitant at first about working together, but after meeting with him and learning from each other, Mullen realized that Grantham and he are very much alike in their philosophy of the program, coaching style and approach to the game.

“I think that was the biggest thing for me when we were talking,” Mullen said. “We’re very aligned in a lot of different ways and my feeling would be to work really well together.”

Grantham turned Mississippi States defense from in the 100s to 10 in the country last season, and he and Mullen are ready to continue that success in Gainesville.