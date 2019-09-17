GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It's deja vu for Florida football.

The two-quarterback system has returned to Gainesville. According to Gators head coach, Dan Mullen, he is planning to play both Kyle Trask and Emory Jones moving forward.

Mullen has already worked with a two-quarterback offense in Florida before. Back in 2006, the then Gators offensive coordinator, juggled reps with both Chris Leak and Tim Tebow under center.

“We’ll see," said the Gators head coach about if this is the same situation. "Emory is much further along than Tim would have been in ‘06. I think have the situations. Each guy brings a little big something different issue to the defense. But it crosses over a lot, too. I think that will be kind of fun for us offensively to put it all together.”

"I think it will work out well," said wide receiver Josh Hammond. "I think both guys will be prepared. Emory obviously brings a different aspect to the game with his running ability and that will be something big for our offense just to have that dynamic and causing the defense to have to adapt to different things within a game. I think it will be a lot harder for a team to game plan against the two of them than just to prepare for one of them. Just knowing that we will be able to play both of those guys this weekend and they'll both be prepared and ready to make plays for us on offense."

Mullen does not expect the offense to change much with this new approach.

"I expect us to play both guys, in combination, for several different reasons," he explained. "They both bring something different to the table. How they run certain plays you get a little different weapon. Now, you went from having two experienced backups to two inexperienced starters. So, we’ve got to get those guys in the game, get them reps, get them comfortable.

"But every time both have been in the game they’ve performed at a pretty high level for us. You’re comfortable with that, but now it’s a little different role and you got to get them both ready to go.”

With any situation like this, the staff will need to juggle the reps carefully. Quarterbacks are natural leaders with egos. It's how you want your quarterback to be, honestly.

“It's always a concern. Everybody's got an ego," said Mullen. "We handled it in 2006 with Chris Leak and Tim Tebow. I mean great people. I mean really great guys and good people but they both have pretty big egos. To do what they do out there, if you don't, you're not going to survive. You have to have a little bit of an ego about you to be a player at that level. That's not an ego in a bad way, but an ego, a drive and a competitiveness.

" I think we've been through it. We understand. We'll talk to them and keep them educated. The key is that everybody knows what's going on. Unfortunately, people outside of the room don't know what's going on or don't know the plan so they can say 'oh this' or 'oh that!' Or 'boy you should have done this' or 'boy you should have done that.' How do you know what we're supposed to do. I never saw you in our game planning meetings. That's kind of how it goes. As long as we're all on the same page, we're good.”

"We’re here to do what’s best for the team," said Trask about playing in a two-quarterback system. "Whatever we need to do,we’ll do whatever the coaches ask. When our number’s called, I’m sure we’ll produce.”