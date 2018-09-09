GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It's the nature of sports. Streaks are never meant to last forever and on Saturday night Florida's number was called.

Kentucky, led by Benny Snell Jr. and Terry Wilson, ended the 31 game losing streak to UF. The Wildcats controlled the line of scrimmage and they made plays when Florida did not.

The Gators will hope to shrug off this loss quick as they look forward to Colorado State next weekend.

“One game never defines anyone,” head coach Dan Mullen said after the game. “It is one game in a long season.

“What’s more important to me is not where our attitudes are today, but how we are when we show up on Monday to get ready for next week’s game. I’ll have a better idea at that point.”

Yes, this loss hurts, but the only thing worse would be allowing it to effect the outcome of any more games.

“It’s over with. Nothing we can do about it now,” receiver Josh Hammond said. “Don’t let our season go to waste like we did last year. Just be ready to work. It’s past us and we need to move forward from it.”

Leaders step up in times of adversity. According to several players, Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks took it upon himself to address the entire after the game.

“Ya know just stay together as a team,” tackle Martez Ivey said of Franks’ message."This loss don’t define us, and we’re gonna come back. We’re gonna regroup tomorrow and Monday and have a great week of practice and come back and get ready for Colorado State.”

And that is the key from this game. If the Gators want to improve and learn from this loss they have to attack it with the right mindset in order to learn where they went wrong and correct it and bounce back.

“Coach Mullen always talks about our practices translate into the game with our scout teams,” receiver Van Jefferson said. “We have to go in and work hard this coming week. From our scout team to our special teams, that’s the key to bouncing back. I think this week it will be corrected and we will play better than we did today.”

The Gators were knocked down on Saturday night. But that provides an opportunity to show what this team is about. And coach Mullen is as eager to find that out as anybody.

“Our response to this game is really defined by how we show up Monday,” Mullen said.

“If we find a way to get one more stop and we get the ball and score one more time, I’m walking in here and we still have the same physicality problems, we have the same issues if we score on one more play that I got to get fixed, and then you’re going to talk about the streak’s alive and how’d you do this and the team’s got, maybe we have all the answers and all that stuff, right.

“That’s what all the questions would turn to at that point instead of to me, us coaching the guys how they need to be coached to get this team better next week. So I don’t know if the loss will hurt or help moving forward.

“We’re going to find out in how we react to it Monday and how we react to it throughout the whole week of practice and how we react to it and how we step on the field next Saturday. It might help, it might hurt. We’ll find out what our players’ mindset and reaction is to that and we’ll see where we are at this point.”