Mullen pleads for another raucous crowd in the Swamp

Last Saturday the Swamp was a living, breathing, and a rather rude host to the visiting No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. It called back to the days when Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was feared, where teams didn't come in and win and Dan Mullen loved every second of it.

The Florida Gators head coach was ready to take on another job, leading the marketing charge for the University of Florida

"We keep that going. It does nothing but help. Helps the current team, helps the program long term and I certainly hope everybody enjoys being in there and feeling that energy and excitement and being a part of that game-day environment," Mullen said. "I’ll sing. If they want to give me a mic pregame, I'll go sing or do a little dance routine, whatever we need if it'll help people come. I'll do what we need.”

Redshirt senior Jeremiah Moon was also impressed with the crowd. The linebacker who is filling in for injured senior Ventrell Miller was blown away by the environment.

“That was definitely No. 1 for me. I say my second one would be when Auburn came and that was crazy in itself," Moon said. "Just the atmosphere, the energy, the stadium was literally shaking. I was yelling out calls and I couldn't even hear myself. That's how crazy it was. So, Gator Nation really brought it and we got another one this week with Tennessee so I'm hoping that we get the same result.”

Florida and Tennessee are traditional rivalries but a rivalry that has been owned by the Gators for a long time. Florida has won 15 of the last 16 against the Vols. They'll also enter this week's contest a heavy favorite. Last week the Gators came in as the underdog, a cause easy to get behind. This week there isn't the same excitement on social media or around campus, despite a rival coming to town.

"If you're a college student, I don't know how much that's got to be just fun to even be in that environment, that energy, that excitement, that everybody just feels that while they were there. I think that's a huge thing and there's passionate Gator fans out there and I think they need to understand that they are critical in the success of this team," Mullen said. "They have an important role by showing up and creating that energy, that environment, that excitement like they've done for the first two games."