TALLAHASSEE, Fla.-- The regular season is over. Dan Mullen took a 4-7 team and turned it into a 9-3 side, who beat it's in-state rival for the first time in five years.

Did this team exceed expectations?

Not according to the Gators head coach.

“I have pretty high expectations. I’m not disappointed. How’s that," said Mullen. "I want to win championships. But I’m certainly not disappointed, and I am really pleased with how our guys bought in."

"A big culture change," nickelback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson about this new look Florida.

And that change is exemplified by Mullen's statement.

The Gators just had one of its most complete games of the season - dominating an arch rival in all phases of the game, however, Mullen wants more.

"I think it’s heading in the right direction," said Mullen. "We want to build a program that competes not just for SEC but for national championships every year. 9-3 regular season is solid. It’s a lot we can build off of."

Prior to this staff's arrival in Gainesville, the program was in disarray. The strength and conditioning program was laughable and the team was not executing on game day.

Many did not expect a Gators team to compete for a slot for a New Year's Six Bowl just one year removed from the 2017 debacle.

"Lot of people didn't expect us to go 9-3. Let's just be honest," Gardner-Johnson said. "A lot of people thought this was just going to be a six-win team. What was the offense going to do? Was the defense going to step it up another level? But as you can see, nine wins."

"We had to literally come together as a team," running back Jordan Scarlett said. "This almost the same team as last year, missing a couple dudes,new coaching staff. These guys came in here and instilled a great thing in us, you know, they taught us how to play football well, and you know, just be a first-class team and that's what we did."

"I just knew coach Mullen was going to come in and change the culture of the team," wide receiver Van Jefferson said. "I believed in coach Mullen when I decided to come to Florida and I knew he was going to do great things with this team. I just brought into his program and what his things were. Now you just see it’s just brewing success right now."

Mullen not only sured about a few of the Gators' problem spots by adding talented receivers Trevon Grimes and Jefferson to the fold, but he also brought in Nick Savage as Florida's new Director of Strength and Conditioning.

“The identity was always there, you know, we just try to get back to the Gator standard," said linebacker David Reese. "I just feel like everybody bought in, the discipline. "We added some guys also. Van had a great game today. Grimes had a standout game. You see where our additions of people came into play. We are just a more disciplined team, more physical, more fast, more aggressive."

"It's a foundation for the younger guys," added Gardner-Johnson. "They see what the older guys can do taking control of this team..just see what it takes to actually grind. We thank coach Savage. Coach Savage came in and laid the foundation for everybody, him and coach Mullen. If it wasn't for coach Savage, I don't think we'd have the same mentality this year. (It would be the one) that we had last year."

It is still a work in progress in Gainesville but as the team continues to be more familiar with Mullen and his staff, the product on the field will follow. The offense has already shown more life in the last three weeks -amassing over 500 yards in all of those games.

"I think guys really learned what we expect as a program, which is really you should come up and go as hard as you can every day," Mullen said. "And that’s the Gator Standard, it is to come out and give relentless effort every day in everything that you do.

"We’ve got to be a lot better this offseason than we were this (last) year," Mullen added. "If we want to be better than 9-3 in the regular season, we’re going to have to work a lot harder this offseason."

Now the Gators are waiting to see which bowl game they will play in next month. They have a shot at a New Year's Six Bowl.

A remarkable feat for a team still learning.

"I think they’re finding themselves," said Mullen.