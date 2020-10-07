OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Multiple backs have been featured in Florida’s offense through two games, but one player absent from the rotation is Lorenzo Lingard.

The Miami transfer and former five-star recruit was granted immediate eligibility for this season, but didn’t travel to Ole Miss or play against South Carolina last Saturday.

UF coach Dan Mullen acknowledged before the season that Lingard was behind Malik Davis, Dameon Pierce and Nay’Quan Wright because they had more experience in the offense. On the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, Mullen revealed that an injury also held him back.

“He's doing awesome,” Mullen said of Lingard. “Got a little banged up in camp, so missed a little bit of time. And when you look at other guys that have come back and played in the system for a couple years, he's catching up to them and having missed some time in camp probably set him back a little bit.”

Pierce is Florida’s leading rusher with 18 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, followed by Davis with 58 yards rushing on 11 touches. Both backs are averaging more than five yards per carry, and Davis has made five receptions for 46 yards.

Wright has also been involved, catching a pair of passes for 30 yards and carrying the ball five times for two yards. Despite not contributing yet, Lingard has been a “really hard worker” according to Mullen.

“I tell you what, he's somebody that comes out every day and works his tail off, has an unbelievable attitude,” Mullen said of Lingard. “And his approach to the game, I love. I couldn't be happier with where he's at and his performance and how he's continuing to grow.”