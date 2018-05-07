Florida is not in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback....'right now.' Dan Mullen, prior to speaking to the Polk County Gator Club, told reporters that he likes his quarterback room right now.

"Not right now we're not really looking at it," Mullen said. "I feel pretty good about the guys we have and the depth that we're creating at that position and the competition at that position."

The quarterback situation and the possibility of a grad transfer coming in has been a hot button issue for many Florida fans, especially as rumors and speculation surrounding Joe Burrow continues to grow.

The Ohio State quarterback is playing around with the idea of possibly leaving the Buckeyes. He has not announced his decision, but if he were to transfer he would have two years of eligibility left and he would be able to play immediately for the Gators as a grad transfer.

When Mullen was asked if the door was completely closed on Florida taking in a grad transfer, the Florida head coach was again not firm.

“This year? I don’t know. I don’t think we would take one,” Mullen said. “Baker Mayfield left, right? He graduated and left. You know, I don’t think that’s a spot we would look to take anyone. … At this point there’s no plan of taking a grad transfer.”

The Gators' quarterback group lost one member this offseason. Redshirt freshman Jake Allen went through spring practice, but then announced his intentions to transfer away from the program a few weeks later. Despite only having three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, Kyle Trask, Feleipe Franks and Emory Jones, Mullen is not worried about depth at the position.

“I feel great, said Mullen. "I had two on scholarship last season [at Mississippi State], so three is like a luxury... So we feel pretty good about that situation.”

If the Gators do not enter the market for another quarterback this offseason, all eyes will be on Trask and Franks. Many have dissected both of their spring practice performances for weeks, but according to Mullen, he has not even thought about it.

"It has no relevance on who plays. It’s what they do moving forward and really through 25 practices in training camp and five in game week, so really they’ve got 20 opportunities in practice to try to separate themselves," Mullen explained.

“Between the end of the spring game and the start of fall camp is when quarterbacks make their biggest improvements," added Mullen. "Everyone that I’ve had, whether it’s been Alex Smith - whole different player; Dak Prescott- whole different player. You look at guys that are real legit NFL [players], big-time Heisman Trophy-candidate quarterbacks, that’s when they make their huge steps. We’ve got to see what the demeanor of our guys are if they’re that type of players.”



