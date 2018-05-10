Dan Mullen's three-day speaking tour had one big theme: how are the quarterbacks?

“They’re trying to do good. They’re trying,” Mullen said on Tuesday in front of the Broward County Gator Club.

The Florida head coach has been peppered by questions about the state of the offense, and more specifically, the state of the quarterback position for weeks. Mullen was very up front on where things stand with his signal callers in Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s hard for me, I don’t get overly excited. I will say this, I think we have a talented group of quarterbacks,” said Mullen. “I think it’s hard to judge them on anything that’s ever happened to them in the past. We have Emory Jones, who was in high school last year. You have Kyle Trask who hadn’t played, was injured and missed the whole year so he hasn’t played in a couple years. You have Feleipe [Franks], was probably put into situations he wasn’t ready to go handle. So that really shatters your confidence.

“You’ve got to remember, these guys are 19-year-old kids and that can shatter your confidence," Mullen added. "So trying to build all that back up. So it’s hard to judge them. I would warn to be cautious on judging them on what’s happened in the past. They’re progressing.”

Franks has seen a lot of criticism after his performance as a redshirt freshman last year. The quarterback often struggled, ending the season with 1,500 passing yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Meanwhile, Trask and Jones are two unproven commodities in the group - Trask was injured last season and Jones is a true freshman.

According to Mullen, he will not judge the trio by their past accomplishments or failures - what matters is what happens between the spring game and fall camp.

“Every great quarterback I’ve ever had, that’s when they make their biggest gains,” Mullen explained. “It’s unbelievable. If you are a great one, a great one, you take a huge step forward from the end of the spring game to the start of fall camp. I can’t coach you on the field in that time. When we start fall camp, they [the NCAA] just cut us down to 25 practices... and the last five are game planning and getting ready for game week.

“So we’ve got 20 practices. I cannot develop them to the level they need to be developed in 20 more practices. I can’t. It’s physically impossible for me to do, so they have to do the work between now and that first practice of continuing to take huge strides forward.”

With that in mind, do not expect a decision on the starting quarterback to come before fall camp.

“I’m hoping, someone separates themselves. That would be the second-best option. The first-best option would be they all progress massively, and it’s a tough competition going into fall camp,” said Mullen. “The worst option is they’re terrible; they do nothing and they’re lazy and they’re coming in the same as they were at the end of spring practice.”

One thing is for certain, Mullen will have a no excuse attitude when it comes to his quarterbacks and for his team.

“I’m kind of a perfectionist when it comes to that,” he said. “Even guys that used to play for me, they call my wife more than they call me because my wife will go, ‘Oh, I’m so proud of you. Dak [Prescott], that was an amazing game you played.’ I’ll be like, ‘Third-and-4, you missed a check-down.’ That’s just how my mind works.”

**Gators Territory Erick Marrero attended the event on Tuesday and contributed to this report**