Florida football is rolling on the recruiting trail. The Gators have flipped two 2019 prospects from Miami in the last week, while also securing top-rated athletes in both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

"I think things are going in a positive direction," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen in his teleconference on Monday. "I think a lot of these young players out there have seen the direction the program is heading. When we were hired there were a lot of questions in what direction the program was headed, and what it would look like with a new coaching staff, and how we were going to run the program."

By recently flipping four-star lineman Michael Tarquin and three-star lineman Kinglsey Eguakun, both from the 'Canes, Florida moved up to No. 17 in the Rivals 2019 team rankings.

Mullen and his side have a chance to continue to move up the rankings this week. On Wednesday, Brandon Dorlus, a three-star defensive end that took his official to the Swamp last weekend, made the decision to de-commit from Virginia Tech.

The Gators are now the team trending.

"I think the young players around the country are seeing we are getting the Gator standard back, and the team is going to compete for a national championship on a regular basis," said Mullen about the feedback his staff are receiving on the road. "I think they have seen we are taking the right steps in the right direction, so I think it's certainly been a positive response for our first season on the recruiting trail."

Mullen and his staff have successfully taken a team that went 4-7 in 2017 to a team that will now compete in a New Year's Six Bowl in 2018.

That turnaround in the first season is something recruits notice.

However, what prospects notice more is what the head coach's message is everyday.

"Our goal is to compete for and win the SEC East and then SEC championships, conference championships, and then compete for the national championship," said Mullen.

The Gators continue to preach their message to recruits this week, as they visit some of their best targets.

