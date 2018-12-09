GAINESVILLE, Fla.--Scott Stricklin brought Dan Mullen in to turn the program around.

Florida was coming off it's second four-win year in five seasons.

Mullen had some work to do.

The Gators head coach and his staff hit the ground running, changing the culture around the locker room and in the weight room with Nick Savage. Their efforts were rewarded with a a 9-3 season and a trip to the Peach Bowl.

Although Stricklin was confident that Mullen would be able to turn things around, the Florida athletic director did not expect such a drastic change after one season.

"Dan did a phenomenal job, and his staff did a phenomenal job in Year 1," Stricklin said. "When you make a change, especially coming off a 4-7 season, I don't think it's realistic to say this was an expectation."

But Mullen is of a different mindset. His team could not have exceeded expectations because to him it's national championship or bust. You can argue that, that mentality is why this team has come along as quick as they have.

However, even with Mullen's golden goals, the head coach admits this was a very successful first season in Gainesville.

"I have really high standards," Mullen explained. "When you're the head coach of a program you expect to win. That's always been my belief. If you would have said before the season you were going to be 9-3 and play in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl take it or leave it, you probably would take it."

It's great to have success in your first season, however, Stricklin and Mullen are more concerned about continued success than a one year high.

"I think at the University of Florida, you get accustomed to a level of success that all our sports have and you expect the football team to be in this position regularly," Stricklin said.

"But to turn it around in one year is a huge credit to Dan and his ability to come in and connect and do all the great things that he and his staff did this year. It's a great credit to our players to accept new leadership and hold themselves accountable and to go out and compete and put themselves in position to win nine ballgames and go 5-3 in the SEC and go undefeated in non-conference and all those things. It's really rewarding."

"We want to compete for championships. If you look, we weren't able to win the SEC East championship or the SEC championship or the national championship this year, but we have an opportunity to win the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl championship," Mullen said. "I think winning the game would be a real satisfying end to this season and jump-start us into where we expect to be in the future."

Florida will look to start building towards that future with a win over Michigan in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29.