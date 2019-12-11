Dan Mullen knows how valuable a bowl game berth can be. A bowl game not only allows your team to get in extra practices but it also allows you to use it as a recruiting tool.

The Gators will play in a Capital One Orange Bowl in one of the country's most fertile recruiting grounds and in their back yard.

"I think it’s great for us," said the Gators head coach about playing the game in Miami. "The one thing is within the location it’s accessible to Gator fans and the Gator Nation, to be able to come down. I expect us to have a great crowd there and a great showing of Gator fans come support their team. I think that makes it a unique experience for us to play, and not only play in a great game, but get to play close to home and play in our state.

"We are 'THE' University of Florida. To be able to play at home, in the state of Florida is special for our players and for all of our fans everywhere.”

The Gators have already been busy on the recruiting trail, checking in on several prospects on the road, including several in the South Florida area - UF currently has six players committed from the area in the 2020 class.

"Last night. This morning. This afternoon. And then this evening again I'll be able to do that, "Mullen said. "I think we've gotten out to see those guys and it's huge. One of the things I'm looking into tonight and I'm trying to follow up, is that those guys with the Early Signing Period coming up, that once they sign obviously their status changes, they're going to be able to come out and watch practice while we're here."

Florida has beaten both of its in-state rivals this season by beating both Miami and Florida State - what better way to end the season by winning the Orange Bowl in the state as well.

"Being the University of Florida, this is our home," Mullen said. "So I think it is not just great in recruiting, I think the opportunity for a lot of our young men that come from the South Florida area, for a lot of our players, for their families; I've already spoken to a couple of the families and they were so excited how easy it is for them and all of their family members to travel and get to the game and be able to see them play.

"For us, when you look at recruiting and you look at what you're trying to do and accomplish in building a championship-level football program, the fact that you're playing in a New Year's Six bowl and you're here at the Orange Bowl playing on the biggest stage in college football, I think that's attractive to young men," Mullen added.

"I think when they see that their own university here in Florida, they can stay at home and come play for the people of Florida and still accomplish all their goals, I think it is a special opportunity."



